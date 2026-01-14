Bills' Sean McDermott suddenly shooting up the list of NFL most-tenured head coaches
After the ugly loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins on Nov. 9, some in the media — and even Bills Mafia —were questioning, even calling for Sean McDermott's job.
Don't look now, but not only are the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs this weekend, their embattled head coach also has the second-longest tenure in the NFL. From the hot seat, to two wins from the Super Bowl.
MORE: Did controversial Sean McDermott decision risk Bills' Wild Card win over Jaguars?
Some of us continue to McDermott's madness and methods. His decision to score a touchdown too soon in last Sunday's Wild Card game at Jacksonville put that victory at risk. But there's no denying McDermott's sustainability. Thanks mostly to Josh Allen or not, he's about to complete his ninth season at the helm in Buffalo.
With the recent departures of John Harbaugh from the Baltimore Ravens and Tuesday's resignation by Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, McDermott is suddenly behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid. He has coached the Chiefs for 13 consecutive years.
Tomlin had been with the Steelers for 19 seasons.; Harbaugh 18 with the Baltimore Ravens.
“What a career,” McDermott said of Tomlin on Tuesday. “For me, getting introduced to Mike on campus at William & Mary years ago, he was a role model/trailblazer for me... At that point, you could tell he was going to do great things in his career and life. And that’s what he’s done. True honor and pleasure to be around him.”
MORE: Bills draw short stick as NFL reveals kickoff times for Divisional Round games
McDermott is now tied with Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers) for second behind Reid. The longest one-team tenures in NFL history belong to Curly Lambeau of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Landry with the Dallas Cowboys at 29 consecutive seasons.
The Bills play the Broncos in Denver on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Divisional Round.
