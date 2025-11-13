Bills could fire Sean McDermott after disappointing season according to NFL insider
The Buffalo Bills are in flux. Starting at the top.
In the wake of last week's embarrassing blowout loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, they are not only no longer Super Bowl favorites but now seemingly a long-shot to even win their own division. The Bills have won five consecutive AFC East titles and knocked on the Super Bowl door under head coach Sean McDermott, but after an encouraging 4-0 start they have looked anything but elite in going 2-3.
In advance of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium, McDermott has spent time giving offensive coordinator Joe Brady a vote of confidence while also not slamming the door on a possible return of former assistant Brian Daboll.
But another question keeps rising the tips of tongues and tops of minds of Bills Mafia: Should McDermott be on the hot seat?
TV host Colin Cowherd pointed the finger at McDermott this week.
And now CBS certainly thinks so, as they're listing McDermott among the Top 5 NFL coaches whose jobs could be on the line in the second half of this season. The Bills' boss is listed No. 4, ahead of Matt LaFleur (Packers) but behind Raheem Morris (Falcons), Kevin Stefanski (Browns) and Pete Carroll (Raiders). We're not sure how the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel didn't make this list ... maybe the upset of McDermott's Bills improved his status?
"McDermott's resume suggests he's darn near entrenched in the job for as long as he chooses; he's on track to lead Buffalo to its eighth playoff bid in nine years, producing a first-time head coaching run reminiscent of his old Eagles mentor, Andy Reid," CBS writes. "But even with a perennial MVP candidate at his disposal in Josh Allen, the Bills have continually failed to get over the hump on the biggest stages, sometimes as a direct result of McDermott's hit-or-miss defenses. His current offensive play-caller, Joe Brady, isn't necessarily elevating the group, either, as the rival New England Patriots overtake the AFC East. Another playoff dud could be the final straw."
McDermott is in his ninth season, with an impressive 92-48 regular-season mark. The Bills have made the playoffs seven times under him, but with only a 7-7 record to show for it.
