Bills' archnemesis shockingly says time is theirs to win it all

For 23 seasons, Tom Brady tormented the Buffalo Bills, going 33-3 against them and setting the NFL record for most wins against a single opponent. Now that he's out of the picture, along with several of the Bills' biggest recent obstacles, the opportunity is there for Buffalo to finally win its first Super Bowl.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion agreed with that sentiment. TheNFL on FOX's lead color commentator highlighted Josh Allen's MVP-winning season in 2024 and the circumstances that have positioned the Bills as legitimate contenders.

What circumstances are the Bills in?

"When you're a veteran quarterback and you're not dealing with Patrick Mahomes anymore," Brady said. "This is the time for Josh [Allen], one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC, to go out there and have his year."

Against the other quarterbacks remaining in the AFC playoff field: C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye and Bo Nix, Allen holds a combined 3-2 record. That mark could improve with additional meetings, like Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Nix and the Denver Broncos.

Brady did note a major challenge facing Allen heading into the game, a lack of healthy wide receivers. The Bills currently have just three healthy receivers on the roster following ACL tears toGabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers against the Jaguars on Sunday: Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Brandin Cooks. Still, that reality hasn't altered Brady's belief in Buffalo.

What are Tom Brady's feelings about Bills as a whole?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's hard to not love the Buffalo Bills and this story," Brady said. "It would be just incredible for their fan base, who have been so enthusiastic about this team, to finally get over the hump."

Buffalo has now made the playoffs in a franchise-record seven consecutive seasons, yet hasn't reached the Super Bowl during that span, reinforcing Brady's point.

If the Bills were to finally break through and win their first Lombardi Trophy, the fan base would be ecstatic. And with arguably the best player in the NFL leading the way, that long-awaited moment may be closer than ever.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tosses the ball during the first quarter on, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

