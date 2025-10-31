Bills Central

Dion Dawkins rips 'corny' Panthers player over fight after Buffalo Bills' Week 8 win

The Buffalo Bills' offensive lineman called out the antics of a Carolina Panthers player in the heated moments following a Week 8 matchup.

Alex Brasky

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
After the Buffalo Bills’ Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, Dion Dawkins was involved in a scuffle that nearly came to blows.

Panthers’ defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson got into it with Dawkins, leading to the Bills’ offensive lineman throwing his hat violently in Robinson’s direction while words were exchanged. The two were quickly separated, but it remained atense moment caught on camera for the world to see.

On a recent episode of Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel, Dawkins took an opportunity to explain the situation from his perspective.

"Emotions are high,” recalled Dawkins. “I’m helping your tackle with tips on how to play tackle, and you coming up and are talking crazy and in my face. Like, listen, bro, how you gonna walk up to somebody with the mindset, like, oh, I’m finna fight this dude and then walk up to my face and say anything?

"Why you gonna say anything to me? At that point, you should be reacting, right? Like, what are you doing? It’s just weird.”

The Bills’ offensive lineman then took another swipe at Robinson.

“Dudes in this league are corny,” said Dawkins. “They are corny, bro. Dudes be corny, Deebo. If someone said to you during the game, ‘Fight me after the game.’ You gonna look at him and be like, this ain’t the WWE, this ain’t UFC. What are you talking about?”

Dawkins went on, “Like what is that? They run their mouth and then once they get there, it’s, ‘Alright, see me after the game.’ I’m like, see you where? It was 40-9.”

Dion Dawkins
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson, who finished the blowout loss at the hands of the Bills with a half-sack and three tackles, was asked about the dust-up but refused to comment.

It wasn’t the first on-field scuffle that Dawkins has been involved in throughout his career, and likely won’t be the last. The veteran is no stranger to confrontation and is never shy about mixing things up with opponents.

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.