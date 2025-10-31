Dion Dawkins rips 'corny' Panthers player over fight after Buffalo Bills' Week 8 win
After the Buffalo Bills’ Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, Dion Dawkins was involved in a scuffle that nearly came to blows.
Panthers’ defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson got into it with Dawkins, leading to the Bills’ offensive lineman throwing his hat violently in Robinson’s direction while words were exchanged. The two were quickly separated, but it remained atense moment caught on camera for the world to see.
On a recent episode of Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel, Dawkins took an opportunity to explain the situation from his perspective.
"Emotions are high,” recalled Dawkins. “I’m helping your tackle with tips on how to play tackle, and you coming up and are talking crazy and in my face. Like, listen, bro, how you gonna walk up to somebody with the mindset, like, oh, I’m finna fight this dude and then walk up to my face and say anything?
"Why you gonna say anything to me? At that point, you should be reacting, right? Like, what are you doing? It’s just weird.”
The Bills’ offensive lineman then took another swipe at Robinson.
“Dudes in this league are corny,” said Dawkins. “They are corny, bro. Dudes be corny, Deebo. If someone said to you during the game, ‘Fight me after the game.’ You gonna look at him and be like, this ain’t the WWE, this ain’t UFC. What are you talking about?”
Dawkins went on, “Like what is that? They run their mouth and then once they get there, it’s, ‘Alright, see me after the game.’ I’m like, see you where? It was 40-9.”
Robinson, who finished the blowout loss at the hands of the Bills with a half-sack and three tackles, was asked about the dust-up but refused to comment.
It wasn’t the first on-field scuffle that Dawkins has been involved in throughout his career, and likely won’t be the last. The veteran is no stranger to confrontation and is never shy about mixing things up with opponents.
