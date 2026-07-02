Bills WR DJ Moore Named One of NFL's Most Exciting Offseason Additions

Even with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback and the 2025 NFL rushing leader James Cook at running back, the Buffalo Bills offense had to work far too hard for every yard they gained during this past season.

In an effort to change that this year, they made a couple of big moves. One of those was of course, firing head coach Sean McDermott, and replacing him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady might not be the hottest name that they could have selected, but he is expected to keep the offense on track and knows Allen very well.

From there, the problem remained that they still didn't have a No. 1 wide receiver. Buffalo believes they solved that dilemma by trading for DJ Moore, most recently of the Chicago Bears. Not everyone believes that this was a good move, with the trade getting low grades and plenty of criticism.

Why Bills should be excited about DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants. | USA TODAY Sports

Not everyone believes the move was a mistake, however. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, for example, named Moore among the top players he's excited to see with a new team this season. He says that the BIlls have lacked a No. 1 wide receiver for several years, leaving Allen to do all of the work with a mediocre group of receivers. That should change this season with Knox expect expecting Moore to adapt to the new offense quickly, just as he did when he joined the Chicago Bears in 2023.

"Buffalo has lacked a true No. 1 perimeter target since trading away Stefon Diggs two offseasons ago. Allen has regularly made the most of a mediocre receiving corps, but his inability to depend on receivers getting open (and catching the ball) downfield cost the Bills in the playoffs," Knox wrote.

"Moore adapted quickly when he was traded to the Bears in 2023, and he had a career-best 1,364 yards that season. We'd expect him to adjust quickly in Bills camp, too, while building anticipation for what he, Allen, and Brady might bring in the regular season."

While Moore did have a fantastic campaign in 2023, his numbers have declined in each of the past two seasons, which is why there has been so much criticism aimed at Buffalo for sending a second-round pick to Chicago to bring him in.

The good news is that Moore isn't going to be completely new to this coaching staff. He spent two years working with Joe Brady, who was his offensive coordinator while they were both with the Carolina Panthers. Moore had more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of those two years, and while he might be a few years older, there's no reason to believe he won't be able to make a quick impact under Brady once again. That's why Knox and many others are excited to see what he can do in Buffalo.