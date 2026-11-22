Injuries have been a major story this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins. The biggest news has been focused on the Dolphins' loss of starting quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De'Von Achane.

This has left the struggling Miami team with backups at key positions. It won't be easy for quarterback Kyle McCord, who is making his second career start, but he could find some success with Buffalo hurting on defense. Cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Dorian Williams have already been ruled out.

Buffalo responded by elevating veterans Tre'Davious White and Shaq Thompson from the practice squad, which should keep them trending in the right direction. A larger question is whether or not the offense will be able to rely on tight end Dalton Kincaid, who entered the weekend with a doubtful designation due to a thumb and ankle injury.

Last week, Spencer Brown was able to shake the doubtful label and play against the New York Jets. Kincaid wanted to do the same, but his pre-game warmup was nowhere near as encouraging. While Brown was running drills last Sunday and looked ready for action, Kincaid was seen walking on the field before the game, but wasn't catching passes.

Dalton Kincaid coming on to field during pregame warmups but do not currently see him catch passes.#Bills TE is doubtful for today with thumb and ankle injuries.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/yUvOut3BGS — Jonathan Acosta (@JAcostaTV) November 22, 2026

Not long after that, it was announced that Kincaid would be out of action. It's a big loss for Buffalo as Kincaid has been a dynamic pass-catcher with 32 receptions for 487 yards with two touchdowns. With him out, the Bills will be leaning heavily on Dawson Knox, who has just 86 yards on 14 receptions this season.

Before diving into the full list of inactive players this weekend, let's get a quick reminder of which players were listed on the Week 11 injury report for both the Bills and the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills Week 11 Injury Report

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Christian Benford, CB (Groin)

Dorian Williams, LB (Calf)

DOUBTFUL:

Dalton Kincaid, TE (Thumb/Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Damar Hamlin, S (Toe)

T.J. Sanders, DT (Shoulder)

Jackson Hawes, TE (Shoulder)

Ed Oliver, DT (Oblique)

Miami Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Bradley Pinion, P (Right Groin)

Jared Wayne, WR (Quad)

DOUBTFUL:

Jaylin Simpson, CB (Knee)

Dante Trader Jr., S (Shoulder/Groin)

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Brewer, C (Concussion)

Marcellas Dial Jr., DB (Toe)

Neither Willis nor Achane were listed on the injury report, with each being placed on the IR.

Buffalo Bills Week 11 Inactive List

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams reacts after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Skyler Bell, WR

Jude Bowry, OT

Christian Benford, CB

Dorian Williams, LB

TJ Sanders, DT

Mike Danna, EDGE

Miami Dolphins Week 11 Inactive List

Miami Dolphins punter Bradley Pinion kicks the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley Pinion, P

Jared Wayne, WR

Dante Trader Jr., S

Jaylin Simpson, CB

Christian Haynes, G

Caeden Wallace, OL

Justin Joly, TE

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