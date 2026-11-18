Daylight savings time may have ended at the beginning of November, but the Buffalo Bills are seemingly still turning back time with each passing week.

Sitting at 8-1 for the first season since 1991, rookie head coach Joe Brady and ninth-year veteran quarterback Josh Allen have Bills Mafia and media members alike seeing visions of a Super Bowl appearance for the Western New York franchise in February for the first time in over 30 years.

However, even though Buffalo sits atop the AFC and the NFL with their current mark as the calendar inches toward December, there are still some areas—both controllable and uncontrollable—that might hold Buffalo back in its efforts to capture a “world” championship later on this winter.

Here are five of those specific areas.

1. Shaky pass defense still a concern despite Amani Hooker additon

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets' wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first six games this fall, the Bills’ pass defense was one of the worst in the entire NFL as it ranked nearly dead last in the league through the months of September and October.

And, although those numbers have improved slightly to 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (241.9 YPG) after three straight matchups where Buffalo has faced a backup quarterback at some point during the contest, there’s still reason to believe that it will hold Buffalo back in January.

Yes, it’s true that the move made to acquire safety Amani Hooker appears to be a game-changer, especially considering he’s second in the league in interceptions (5) entering Week 11 and nearly hauled in another one last Sunday against the New York Jets, but the rest of the operation hasn’t been up to snuff prior to the 28-year-old’s recent arrival.

Rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun has been finding his stride opposite veteran Christian Benford, so maybe there’s even more reason for optimism. However, until the solid string of performances stretches into the latter part of the schedule versus competent professional quarterbacks, fans should be leery of how that unit is performing heading toward December.

2. Lack of pass rush outside of Gregory Rousseau needs fixing

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of the offseason, it was thought that sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau might finally break out as a dominant pass rusher for the Bills for the first time since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

And, so far that has actually turned out to be the case in 2026 as Rousseau is currently tied for the third-most sacks in the league with a total of eight quarterback takedowns through nine games, which already matches his previous career high.

In addition to that, according to Pro Football Focus the 6-foot-6, 266-pound EDGE rusher is also tops in the league in pressures this season with 53.

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets' backup quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) carries the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the 26-year-old, though, things have been pretty bleak for Buffalo’s pass rush this season as no other player has more than 3.5 sacks so far during the 2026 campaign.

With that in mind, it’ll be imperative that the Bills get more production from players like veteran Michael Hoecht, rookie second-round pick T.J. Parker, and defensive captain Bradley Chubb, who has been a major disappointment in his first season with the team thus far.

3. Undisciplined play and exorbitant amount of penalties must cease

Penalty Yard Differential through Week 10



CAR has been penalized for 280 MORE yards than its opponents - an absolutely absurd number. pic.twitter.com/J6GetfR48L — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 16, 2026

Head coach Joe Brady recently described Buffalo’s excessive amount of penalties committed this season as “embarrassing” . . . and he’s not wrong.

Currently ranked the sixth-worst team in the NFL in terms of penalty-yard differential at -117 through Week 10 according to @SFdata9ers, which is an analytical account on X, there are clearly far too many inexcusable mistakes occurring on a weekly basis for the “Brady Bunch of Buffalo.”

That needs to change—and quickly—moving forward.

4. No true outside receiving threats other than D.J. Moore limits offense

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) and Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane made a big move this offseason when he swung a trade with the Chicago Bears for veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore.

And, when healthy this season, Moore has definitely been a difference-maker for Buffalo’s offense and quarterback Josh Allen.

However, other than Moore, who is third on the team in receiving yards (23 rec., 375 yds, 2 TDs) despite missing two games with a shoulder ailment, the consistency from the team’s other offensive receiving weapons have been sorely lacking, particularly on the outside at receiver.

It appeared like third-year veteran Keon Coleman was finally turning the corner early on in the season, but recently he’s only managed to rake in five catches for 32 yards over the past three games against Baltimore, Minnesota, and New York.

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches the ball past New York Jets' cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s not nearly good enough, and it’s a bit worrisome, especially considering the fact that tight end Dalton Kincaid has only topped the 50-yard mark twice over the last seven games while slot receiver Khalil Shakir seems to only be utilized on screen-type plays in the past few weeks for whatever reason.

Needless to say, the Bills desperately need better production from their pass-catching playmakers not named D.J. Moore.

5. Tough remaining schedule may prevent path to AFC's No. 1 seed

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets' defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) sacks Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Buffalo currently holding its best regular-season record since the 1991 season, the goal appears to be for Brady’s group of players to finally capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs in January, which is something that evaded former head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen over the last eight years.

In theory, a first-round bye coupled with home-field advantage in the playoffs would be a welcomed addition to Buffalo’s Super Bowl recipe that should make things easier than in the past.

But, the team needs to actually reach that No. 1 spot first.

Jan. 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And, given that the Bills face an incredibly tough slate of games in the near future starting on Thanksgiving, it might be a tall task to ask of Brady, Allen, and Co. moving forward.

Ultimately, failing to do so could leave fans wondering, “What if?”, once again come playoff time.

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