Bills' Day 2 Mock Draft Includes LB, WR And CB Selections Following Fourth Trade

The Buffalo Bills made three trades and no picks during Round 1 on Thursday night at the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the Bills have second-round (No. 35 overall) and third-round (No. 66) picks, and one has to think that they'll use them both.

Additionally, there's always the potential that general manager Brandon Beane trades up to prevent from missing out on certain prospects. He did it in Rounds 2 and 4 last year, and he likely has at least one more trade in him this year.

In our Bills On SI Day 2 Mock Draft, we have forecasted a trade that adds a Round 3 selection. Reconnecting with the Chicago Bears, who sent wide receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo earlier this offseason, Beane offers two fourth-rounders (No. 101, No. 125 overall) for the No. 89 overall selection.

The NFL Draft resumes with Round 2 on April 24 at 7 p.m. ET. The Bills have the third pick of the evening.

Round 2 (No. 35 overall) — LB C.J. Allen, Georgia

It's an extremely tough choice to make between Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. While the Bills seemingly need a linebacker more than they need an interior lineman, McDonald offers good value at No. 35 overall as the top prospect from his position group.

We'll soon find out if Beane views it differently, but I'm going with Allen in this spot. The UGA team leader has building block potential for Leonhard's defense.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Round 3 (No. 66 overall) — WR Chris Bell, Louisville

This pick comes in the projected range for Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell, whose stock has dropped due to an ACL tear in 2025. While the Bills don't need to prioritize wide receiver at this point, it's simply hard to pass on a proven playmaker with starting potential.

The 6-foot-2 Bell boasts good size, which helped him succeed as a boundary receiver over 47 career collegiate appearances. He made an official 30 visit to Orchard Park per his Instagram story.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) carries the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Round 3 (No. 89 overall) — CB Malik Muhammad

The Bills jumped back into Round 3 to ensure their access to Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, who registered a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

The 6-foot Muhammad, a three-year contributor for the Longhorns, made 27 starts over the past two seasons. It has been confirmed that the Bills hosted the cornerback for a Zoom meeting during the pre-draft process.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after he intercepts a pass thrown by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images