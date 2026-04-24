Bills' Day 2 Mock Draft Includes LB, WR And CB Selections Following Fourth Trade
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The Buffalo Bills made three trades and no picks during Round 1 on Thursday night at the 2026 NFL Draft.
On Friday, the Bills have second-round (No. 35 overall) and third-round (No. 66) picks, and one has to think that they'll use them both.
Additionally, there's always the potential that general manager Brandon Beane trades up to prevent from missing out on certain prospects. He did it in Rounds 2 and 4 last year, and he likely has at least one more trade in him this year.
In our Bills On SI Day 2 Mock Draft, we have forecasted a trade that adds a Round 3 selection. Reconnecting with the Chicago Bears, who sent wide receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo earlier this offseason, Beane offers two fourth-rounders (No. 101, No. 125 overall) for the No. 89 overall selection.
The NFL Draft resumes with Round 2 on April 24 at 7 p.m. ET. The Bills have the third pick of the evening.
Round 2 (No. 35 overall) — LB C.J. Allen, Georgia
It's an extremely tough choice to make between Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. While the Bills seemingly need a linebacker more than they need an interior lineman, McDonald offers good value at No. 35 overall as the top prospect from his position group.
We'll soon find out if Beane views it differently, but I'm going with Allen in this spot. The UGA team leader has building block potential for Leonhard's defense.
Round 3 (No. 66 overall) — WR Chris Bell, Louisville
This pick comes in the projected range for Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell, whose stock has dropped due to an ACL tear in 2025. While the Bills don't need to prioritize wide receiver at this point, it's simply hard to pass on a proven playmaker with starting potential.
The 6-foot-2 Bell boasts good size, which helped him succeed as a boundary receiver over 47 career collegiate appearances. He made an official 30 visit to Orchard Park per his Instagram story.
Round 3 (No. 89 overall) — CB Malik Muhammad
The Bills jumped back into Round 3 to ensure their access to Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, who registered a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.
The 6-foot Muhammad, a three-year contributor for the Longhorns, made 27 starts over the past two seasons. It has been confirmed that the Bills hosted the cornerback for a Zoom meeting during the pre-draft process.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.