How Bills' Pick Hoard Sets Up Possible NFL Draft Day 2 Trade-Up

The Buffalo Bills traded back multiple times on the first day of the NFL Draft, making deals with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans to move out of the first round.

In the process, they moved up from the middle of the third round to the top of it and added two fourth-round picks and a fifth-rounder.

With general manager Brandon Beane's active approach, it raises the possibility that Buffalo is accumulating draft capital to move up later and target players who can contribute immediately.

With this thinking, two potential strategies stand out for how the Bills can navigate the second and third rounds on Friday if they choose to be aggressive.

Receiver help for Josh Allen

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Bills have shown interest in speedy UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell during the pre-draft process, according to Syracuse.com Bills beat reporter Ryan Talbot. With Bell projected as a mid-third round pick, the Bills could use their additional draft capital to move up and select him.

At No. 66 overall, the Bills could address another need, such as linebacker, and then package the No. 100 pick with a fourth- or fifth-round selection to trade up.

Bell, a first-team All-American in 2025, recorded a 41-inch vertical leap at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fifth-best mark among wide receivers. His athleticism could be a boon for quarterback Josh Allen in contested-catch situations.

Potential replacement for contract-year linebacker

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates a defensive stop against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri defeated Auburn 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Dorian Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has had an inconsistent start to his career, starting 22 of 50 games. Four of his nine starts in 2025 came when Matt Milano was sidelined. While Williams will have an opportunity to develop under a new coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, with a new coaching staff, Buffalo could consider a replacement for Williams.

Missouri's Josiah Trotter and Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis are two prospects who could slip further past the 66th overall selection if Buffalo chooses to avoid linebacker early. The Bills could then use additional draft capital to move back in the third round to target one of them.

Buffalo hosted Trotter for a top-30 visit in March, and if the team remains interested, it could monitor the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter closely during Day 2.

Could a new report mean a future trade-up?

Sources: The #49ers, #Cardinals and #Bills have received calls about potential trades at the top of Round 2 tonight, setting up what could be a busy trade night.



It makes sense as Round 1 ended with five of the final seven picks being traded. pic.twitter.com/NBgJD4ekAl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday that the Bills are among the teams receiving calls for trades at the top of the second round. If Buffalo moves back again, it would gain even more flexibility to maneuver later in the draft.

Overall, Beane appears to be prioritizing depth in this draft, but trading up for an immediate contributor remains a possibility.