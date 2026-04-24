Bills Make Positive Gains in NFL Draft Value Thanks to Three Late Thursday Trades
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The Buffalo Bills held seven selections entering Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Now, on Friday morning, they have nine.
Once the sun set on Thursday, and the first-round picks began rolling in, Brandon Beane After Dark was activated. The Bills' general manager, who has a reputation for working the phones on draft night, made three trades in less than one hour.
The Bills moved down from No. 26 overall to No. 28 to No. 31, and then into Round 2. Buffalo will make its first selection three picks into Friday's second round at No. 35 overall. We explored the possibility of Beane trading out of the first round earlier this week, and subsequently addressed the topic again in our Draft Rumors Overview.
Although the Bills chose not to add a player on Day 1, Beane's maneuverings, which were not appreciated by On SI writer Randy Gurzi, netted two additional selections. Buffalo is slated to pick nine times over the final six rounds.
While sacrificing their first-rounder, the Bills recouped the second-round presence that they traded away for wide receiver DJ Moore earlier this offseason, improved 25 slots in Round 3 (91 to 66) and added two fourth-rounders.
When it comes to the renowned Jimmy Johnson draft pick value chart, the Bills made two of the three best gains amongst all trades on Thursday night.
The Round 2 proceedings kick off 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24. The Bills are slated to make the third pick of the evening. With only five minutes allotted between selections, Buffalo's turn should be up relatively quickly. The Bills also own the second selection in Round 3 Friday night.
Trade 1 (w/ Texans)
The Bills traded their first-round (No. 26) and third-round (No. 91) picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for No. 28 overall, a third-rounder (No. 69) and a fifth-rounder (No. 167). The Texans used the first-rounder on Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.
Picks on move — Bills get 28, 69 and 167. Texans get 26 and 91.
Bills' net gain — +94 (equivalent to late Round 3 pick)
Trade 2 (w/ Patriots)
Next, the Bills swapped first-round selections with the AFC East rival New England Patriots, moving down from No. 28 to No. 31 overall and picking up a fourth-rounder (No. 125) in the process. The Patriots used the No. 28 selection on Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu.
Picks on move — Bills get 31 and 125. Patriots get 28.
Bills' net gain — -57
Trade 3 (w/ Titans)
Buffalo ended the night by making a 3-for-3 pick swap that with the Tennessee Titans. The Bills sent the next-to-last selection in Round 1 to the Titans in exchange for the third pick in Round 2. In addition to improving its third-round pick by three spots, Buffalo turned a fifth-rounder (No. 165) into the first pick in Round 4 (No. 101). The Titans selected Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk at No. 31 overall.
Picks on move — Bills get 36, 66 and 101. Titans get 31, 69 and 165.
Bills' net gain — +36 (equivalent to early Round 5 pick)
2026 Bills' draft picks (updated)
Round 2 — No. 35 overall (from Titans)
Round 3 — No. 66 overall (from Titans)
Round 4 — No. 101 overall (from Titans)
Round 4 — No. 125 overall (from Patriots)
Round 4 — No. 126 overall
Round 5 — No. 167 overall (from Texans)
Round 5 — No. 168 overall
Round 6 — No. 182 (from Raiders)
Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.