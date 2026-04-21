'Hulking' Prospect With Monstrous Measurements Would Help Bills Solve Roster Hole

One of the more undervalued positions of need when it comes to the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 roster is interior offensive line.

Specifically, the guard position.

After re-signing center Connor McGovern in free agency, the Bills lost former starting left guard David Edwards, creating a hole that needs to be filled before the team takes the field for Week 1. While the team has a few in-house options to replace Edwards, another could be a player that has yet to be drafted by the team.

One of Buffalo’s targets during the predraft process has been Kentucky’s Josh Braun, whom the Bills met with at his pro day, according to a conversation he had with NFL Draft OnSI’s Justin Melo. Braun considers himself a versatile prospect who is capable of playing all three positions on the interior, while he is also beginning to train at tackle.

Tale of the tape

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Joshua Braun (78) blocks during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 48-10. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Measuring 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, Braun is a monstrous human being with supreme athleticism. His athleticism score of 70 at the NFL Combine was 16th-best among participating guards.

"A hulking sixth-year senior," wrote NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "He’s a good athlete for his size with the ability to hit back-side cutoffs and make reasonable pull blocks."

He added, “Braun is fairly effective using his size and length to disrupt the rush, but twitchy interior rushers and game fronts will cause trouble for him.”

Braun received a pass blocking grade of 77.4 from Pro Football Focus during his final collegiate season, while he was a bit more suspect as a run blocker, earning a 57.4 grade. He allowed just three sacks across 458 pass block snaps in 2025.

The former Wildcats offensive lineman told Melo he prefers to play as a “pulling guard,” where he can flaunt his athleticism, which is at the forefront of his list of strengths.

A projection

Florida Gators offensive lineman Josh Braun (72) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Braun is believed to be a Day 3 prospect with the chance he could become an undrafted free agent. With the left guard spot wide open as it stands with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett headlining a pending positional battle, adding another name to the mix with Braun’s level of experience of 43 collegiate starts across three stops [Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky] would help refine the team’s depth as it makes a critical transition.

He isn’t a top-level prospect that has been widely discussed in the days leading up to Apr. 23 in Pittsburgh, but Braun is a candidate to become the Bills' first drafted guard since O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Torrence has started 50 games in his first three seasons in Buffalo.

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