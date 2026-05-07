One Buffalo Bills' Draft Pick Who Won't Make Team in 2026

To little surprise, seventh-round draft picks have rarely survived during general manager Brandon Beane's tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

While Round 7 picks naturally face an uphill climb to establishing themselves in the NFL, it can be especially challenging to earn a roster spot on a contender that already has quality depth.

With a host of competitors standing in his way, Bills' seventh-round rookie offensive guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams will seemingly have a hard time sticking around in anything other than potentially a practice squad capacity.

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) against the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather, Buffalo's lone 2025 seventh-round pick, did not even last the entire summer.

Prather, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury four days into training camp, was waived/injured on August 19, and he was unable to latch on with another NFL team before resurfacing in the UFL this spring.

Notably, Prather was the No. 240 overall selection last year. This year, the Bills took Reed-Adams at No. 241 overall. On SI writer Randy Gurzi tabbed the Texas A&M product as his least favorite pick by Buffalo.

With Buffalo unlikely to keep all 10 drafted rookies on its active roster, Reed-Adams appears to be the most vulnerable of the group. One can argue that Florida punter Tommy Doman, the No. 239 overall pick, is likely to be cut, but he has to beat out only one competitor for the Bills' punting job.

Roadblocks for Reed-Adams

While the Bills let starting left guard David Edwards walk in free agency, they re-signed the versatile Alec Anderson and added former Super Bowl starter Austin Corbett.

With Anderson and Corbett presumably battling to replace Edwards in the starting lineup, Buffalo also has the option to kick 2024 sixth-round tackle Tylan Grable inside, if needed. Fourth-round rookie tackle Jude Bowry appears to have potential at guard, too.

Additionally, 2024 fifth-round center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is likely higher on the pecking order than Reed-Adams at this point. Guard Nick Broeker, the Bills' 2023 seventh-round pick, also factors into the mix after signing a futures contract this past winter, and his NFL experience seemingly gives him a better chance to make the roster than a rookie.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 Reed-Adams has "has below-average body composition and base balance," according to NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. Lacking ideal athleticism for a guard, and seemingly more of a passive blocker, the rookie has his work cut out for him.

Bills' recent seventh-round picks

Of the Bills last six seventh-round draft picks, only linebacker Baylon Spector has spent time on the team's 53-man roster.

Three of the others went on to play in NFL games after being cut by Buffalo, including Broeker, but not in featured roles.

Jun 13, 2023; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Nick Broeker (67) participates in blocking drills during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Two of the six players are currently on the Bills' 90-man roster — Broeker and fellow offensive lineman Travis Clayton, who has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad as an International Pathway player.



2025 — WR Kaden Prather (No. 240)



2024 — T Travis Clayton (No. 221)



2023 — OL Nick Broeker (No. 230)



2023 — CB Alex Austin (No. 252)



2022 — LB Baylon Spector (No. 231)



2021 — OL Jack Anderson (No. 236)