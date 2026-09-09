Four Bold Predictions For Buffalo Bills Against Houston Texans in Week 1

The 2026 season is here and the Buffalo Bills will kick things off this Sunday against the Houston Texans. It's a huge AFC showdown between two teams expected to be in the postseason picture.

For Buffalo, it will be a chance for first-year head coach Joe Brady to make a statement against a team that has had their number in recent years. For the Texans, they can remind everyone that they're legit contenders in a stacked conference.

If Buffalo is going to pull off the win, they need their players to dig deep. With that in mind, here's a look at four bold predictions for the Bills as they look to start 1-0.

Bills defense records four sacks

Bills Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau work on a drill together during practice at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Brady is going into his first game as a head coach, but it will also be a debut for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The former Denver Broncos assistant is bringing a whole new scheme and while the sample size was small, his starting defense impressed during the preseason.

On Sunday, Leonhard will get a chance to prove he belongs and while the Texans are a tough opponent, they have one weakness. Houston's offensive line is far from elite and that should allow Leonhard to take advantage, In this bold prediction, that's exactly what happens as Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau lead the way for Buffalo to rack up four sacks.

DJ Moore has debut to remember

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the first regular season game for DJ Moore as a member of the Bills and if his brief preseason appearance is any indication, he should have a strong showing. Moore had 61 yards on three receptions and showed excellent rapport with Josh Allen. In this bold prediction, he picks up where he left off, recording eight receptions for at least 100 yards, silencing many of his critics in the process.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson picks off his old team

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson pulls in a pass during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CJ Gardner-Johnson began the 2025 season with the Texans, but was released after just three games. He spent some time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad following his release before ending the season with the Chicago Bears.

Now part of the Bills' re-tooled secondary, Gardner-Johnson doesn't have anything nice to say about his time in Houston. He questioned his release from the team and while he didn't call this a "revenge game," his attitude suggests that he's ready to prove them made a mistake. In this bold prediction, he does exactly that by picking off C.J. Stroud, reminding the Texans why they were excited to bring him in last season.

Josh Allen gets revenge on Texans

Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second half at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen has had his share of struggles against the Texans, going 1-4 in his career. His past two outings against Houston have been ugly with Allen going 9-of-30 in a 2024 loss while throwing two interceptions in a loss during the 2025 season.

In this final bold prediction, Allen gets some revenge on the Texans in Week 1 by throwing for 275 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. That would give him his best career outing against this stingy defense while also allowing the Joe Brady era to get off on the right foot.

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