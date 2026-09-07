Three Reasons for Buffalo Bills' Fans to Be Excited and Two Reasons to Worry

In 2025, the Buffalo Bills finished second in the AFC East with a record of 12-5. This ended their five-year run as the division champs, but what was worse was their second-round loss to the Denver Broncos.

This defeat led to some big changes during the offseason as the Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott. With him out, they promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady and hired three new coordinators, with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard standing out as their biggest addition.

As the Bills prepare for their first game of the new year, there are plenty of reasons for their fan base to feel excited. There are also some reasons to worry and here we dive into some of those reasons.

Reason for excitement: Bills have excellent depth at OLB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley Chubb's addition has been overlooked, but it could wind up being a huge win for the Bills. Chubb missed the 2024 season due to an ACL injury, and had 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Dolphins in 2025. He's now a full year removed from surgery, which is when players often have much more confidence in a surgically repaired knee.

The good news is that Chubb won't be asked to carry a huge burden on his own. He's part of a deep group of pass-rushers, which includes Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, rookie T.J. Parker, and Javon Solomon. There's a chance no player has double-digit sacks in 2026, but the Bills depth at edge will give them a formidable unit.

Reason to worry: Run defense is still an issue

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the pass rush should be a strength, run defense remains a concern for Buffalo. I wrote earlier this offseason how this was the team's one glaring weakness, and general manager Brandon Beane didn't do much at all to correct it.

Buffalo was 28th in run defense in 2025 and their most accomplished addition at defensive tackle was Greg Gaines. He's an underrated player overall, but asking Gaines to shore up this weakness might be too tall of a task.

Reason for excitement: James Cook is on an elite run

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen is the face of the franchise, but he's not the Bills' only offensive weapon who keeps defensive coordinators up at night. James Cook, who signed a team-friendly extension ahead of the 2025 campaign, is coming off two elite seasons.

In 2024, he was tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He followed that up by leading the NFL with 1,621 yards. Cook has established himself as one of the league's most dominant running backs and is set to add even more to his already impressive resume.

Reason to worry: New coaching staff will need time to gel

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo had the most attractive head coach opening this offseason, but decided against making a splash hire. Instead, they promoted Joe Brady and he has three new coordinators in Jim Leonhard (defense), Pete Carmichael (offense), and Jeff Rodgers (special teams). There are reasons to have high hopes for all of them, but fans need to be concerned about how long it will take for everything to gel.

Reason for excitement: DJ Moore-Josh Allen connection

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore's addition was criticized since he's coming off consecutive seasons with declining stats. As we saw during his brief time on the field during the preseason, however, he can be a difference-maker for the Bills. Moore had 61 yards on three receptions, proving he and Josh Allen were already on the same page.

Allen has led the Buffalo offense to plenty of success despite the absence of a legit WR1. Moore, who has experience with Joe Brady, gives Allen a go-to receiver and the early rapport is enough for fans to feel excited entering the season opener.

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