Former Bills’ Defensive Tackle Dominates in UFC 329 Debut

One-time Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle Gable Steveson has proven to be a jack of all trades since coming out of Apple Valley High School in Minnesota in 2018.

And, his accomplishment in the octagon while on the undercard of UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night solidified that fact.

“I think when you believe that you can be the next big thing—that is a different story—because other people say, ‘You can be.’ But, you already know that you will be.

“So, I believe I can be the best at anything,” former Bills’ defensive lineman Gable Steveson said in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports ahead of his UFC debut on Saturday night.

July 10, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; MMA fighter Gable Steveson, who once attempted playing in the NFL, is pictured during weigh-ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I can play baseball. I can play soccer. I can go out there and play cricket: I can do anything I probably ever wanted. So, that’s my mindset.”

Cocky? Maybe.

But, it’s apparent that confidence certainly isn’t lacking.

Steveson’s athletic journey started in Indiana, then Minnesota

Despite solely sticking to wrestling while growing up as an adolescent in the Upper Midwest, which included registering an impressive prep record of 210-3, the 5-foot-11, 241-pound Minnesota native, who was originally born in Portage, Indiana, before moving to Apple Valley when he was in the seventh grade, seemingly had desires of making it big in some form of professional athletics—something, anything—after his Olympic wrestling days were over just a few short years ago.

A gold-medalist winner in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was technically held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steveson was a two-time NCAA Division-I champion (2021, 2022), a four-time Big Ten heavyweight champion, and a five-time All-American while studying at the University of Minnesota from 2018-2022, as well as from 2024-2025 as a graduate student.

However, in between those dates, as well as since his completion with Minnesota’s wrestling team in March 2025—which included finishing with the highest-winning percentage in school history at .972 (97.2%)—Steveson has had trouble stabilizing his career outside of college.

Minnesota's Gable Steveson is introduced before wrestling at 285 pounds during the second session of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Gopher has made attempts at performing in the WWE, playing professionally on the gridiron in the National Football League, fighting in the Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX), competing in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and—to top it all off—he’s also taken a crack at competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship as recently as this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip in primetime.

Each endeavor has had its ups and downs for the former gold medalist, but he may have finally found his niche.

Football came first for Steveson before finding newfound home with UFC

First, though, Steveson took a stab at playing professional football with the Bills in May 2024 despite never stepping foot on a field prior to inking his contract with the club.

Buffalo’s former longtime head coach Sean McDermott had a decorated and well-documented history with the sport that Steveson loved so much—wrestling—and it was that connection that presumably led the ultra-athletic specimen to Orchard Park, New York, that spring.

The now 26-year-old was chasing a feat that only one other athlete—former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Robert “Bullet Bob” Hayes—had ever accomplished: win an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (61) hits a sled during drills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Do the impossible,” Steveson said to the media shortly after signing with the Bills.

“I mean, I won the Olympics in 2020 off a last-second takedown: that’s near impossible. But, to win the Olympics, it’s not impossible. But, in that instance, you want to be the best that you can.

“And, I want to come to a new field and be the best that I can (at it). In my eyes, it’s mandatory: it’s a goal. It’s not about just joining a football team, it’s about making it through and being a product that people can look at and be like, ‘Hey, this guy has never played football in his life, and he made it.’

“Kids are going to look at that and be like, ‘Wow. I can be something (for) myself.’ Because when I was younger—we had none of these opportunities—and for me to finally push that narrative of (knowing) you can come from one sport to another: that’s an incredible thing. And, I hope people realize (that), and can see that they can do whatever they want with their lives.”

It was a noble feat that the former Apple Valley High School standout was attempting to achieve.

There’s no denying that.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Gable Steveson (right) signs autographs for fans following a Buffalo Bills training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, in 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, the sentiment was felt around the locker room from some prominent teammates of Steveson’s in Buffalo, as well.

“You talk about being the best at what you do, like (Gable) is literally the best at what he does. He won a gold medal, and we’re in the National Football League,” Bills’ veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver said following a practice at One Bills Drive back on June 4, 2024.

“And, when we win a Super Bowl, it’s like we (say) we’re the best in the world—when really, like, maybe if somebody else had a football team we might not be the best in the world—but he literally competed against the world and won gold.

“So, I mean, talk about being the best at what you do: he epitomizes that.”

Aug. 6, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Gable Dan Steveson (USA) stands holding his gold medal at the medals ceremony for the men's freestyle 125kg wrestling competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A. | USA TODAY Sports

Despite his best effort with Buffalo, gridiron goal wasn’t for Steveson

However, in spite of those pleasantries from Oliver, things didn’t go as smoothly for Steveson during his, albeit brief, time in the league as they did down in Texas for Hayes, who won gold as a sprinter while competing in the 1964 Summer Olympics and a ring while playing with the Dallas Cowboys in 1972 following a victory in Super Bowl VI.

No . . . things weren’t so magical for the Minnesotan during his leap of faith for a Lombardi trophy with the Bills.

Instead of helping bring home a title for Western New Yorkers while prospering and proving that making a jump from Division-1 wrestler to NFL defensive lineman was no match for him, Steveson ended up being too small to make it with the big boys in Buffalo.

Aug. 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (61) warms up prior to the start of an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium. It was Steveson's NFL preseason debut. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And, in the end, the sub-6-foot defender wound up being released by the franchise on August 27, 2024, after appearing in just three preseason games and tallying three tackles to go along with a pair of quarterback hits.

In his preseason debut against the Chicago Bears at the old Highmark Stadium, which ultimately wound up being his best football outing ever, Steveson was on the field for 14 snaps and produced one tackle and one quarterback pressure.

“Man, my first football game ever. (It was) definitely a great time, (and) definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans out (here). Not the way we want it to end, but it’s preseason. We’re here to grow, and we’re here to get better,” Steveson told reporters in the locker room following the 33-6 loss to the Bears, which came on August 10 of that summer.

“It exceeded (my expectations) a lot. Just the bright lights, the fans, the loud atmosphere, and just people getting after it: that’s what we want to see.”

With that said, despite failing on the football field in terms of not making the final 53-man roster that fall, Steveson continued to “get after it” on his own, so to speak, in order to make his aspirations of being a professional athlete in a sport outside of wrestling a reality.

Aug. 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer (16) throws a pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (61) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

MMA, UFC success ultimately comes calling for Steveson

And, roughly just about a month shy of that sobering day in August when he was released from the Bills nearly two years ago, Steveson shocked the Ultimate Fighting Championship world on Saturday night in Nevada when he won his debut match after previously going 3-0 in other MMA fights leading up to the highly-anticipated event, which was headlined by fighters Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

Not only did he win, but Steveson captured the memorable victory via knockout of fellow fighter Elisha Ellison.

It was seemingly the culmination of a lot of trials and tribulations endured from the now accomplished UFC competitor.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (right) celebrates with former UFC fighter Jon Jones after defeating Billy Swanson in a Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) heavyweight fight at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It was great. It was a great showing . . . most definitely a lot of things to get better on, and (I) will get better on those things. But, it was so cool to be in front of everybody, you know?

“They cheered when ‘Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang’ came on, so they got alive. And, that’s all that matters is getting that crowd to feed into you,” Steveson said while speaking to the media shortly after his debut victory at T-Mobile Arena.

“I hope (opponents) learned that there’s so much more to the bag (of tricks I have), you know? I showcased a little bit. I showcased a lot of kicks (and) a lot of lower kicks from the left side. Now, just imagine when it comes from both sides, and then the elbows come in and the big knees at the end start becoming jumping knees. I think right now it’s just (about) comfortability in the ring. And, when that time comes, it will be great.

“I wanted Elisha Ellison to feel that pressure. I wanted him to feel pain. I wanted him to go out there and make him quit.”

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Gable Steveson (right) celebrates with former UFC fighter Jon Jones (left) after defeating Billy Swanson in a Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) heavyweight fight at The Pinnacle on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yeah, it’s not hard to see.

It looks as if Steveson may have finally found his calling card outside of wrestling. It’s just too bad that things didn’t work out in Western New York, right, Bills Mafia?

Oh, well.

Apparently the sport NFL fans love so much wasn’t violent enough for the former Olympic wrestler: too much padding.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (61) heads toward Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer during the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Bills and Panthers at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on August 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below, you can see the video of Buffalo’s former defensive tackle taking care of business in the octagon.

He definitely represented Bills fans admirably despite the effort coming in a totally different professional sport on Saturday.

Made the most of his UFC debut 🙌



Gable Steveson earns the RD1 knockout at #UFC329!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Y3myqiIrZs — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2026

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