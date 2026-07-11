Josh Allen Says Bills Coaching Change Was 'Necessary'

They are plenty of changes for the Buffalo Bills this offseason as they prepare to move into a new home for the first time since 1973. When they do take the field at the new Highmark Stadium, they will also have a new head coach in Joe Brady, who replaces Sean McDermott.

McDermott spent nine years as the head coach of the Bills, and is second all-time in franchise history in wins, behind only the legendary Marv Levy. He also took him to the playoffs eight times, including each of the past seven years. The problem was that McDermott never reached the Super Bowl, which proved to be his downfall.

Brady comes in and takes over an excellent roster, and will be expected to win right away. For quarterback Josh Allen, he doesn't see Brady's inexperience as a reason for concern. Instead, he tells People's Natasha Dye that he's "very excited" for the move, calling the head coaching change "necessary."

“We’ve obviously got a new head coach, and so to have those memories being made in a new spot — and I think change is needed sometimes, especially when we’ve been close in the past, even going back to 20-ish, 30-ish years ago, just how close the Bills have been to winning a Super Bowl — I think this is kind of a switch that was necessary and I’m very excited," Allen said via Dye.

Was the head coaching change necessary?

Head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McDermott had an overall record of 98-50 during his tenure in Buffalo, and was 8-8 in the playoffs. He had plenty of success, but Buffalo could never get over the hump. Is it fair to put all of that on him, however?

We first have to give McDermott a ton of credit for what he built. He took over a team that hadn't made the playoffs in 17 years, and got there during his first campaign. Buffalo quickly went from a laughingstock to one of the elite franchises in the NFL, thanks to McDermott and the culture he built.

He also consistently had his defense outperforming expectations, but in the end, his shortcomings in the postseason were too much to overlook. The front office understood that McDermott's tenure had gone stale and they couldn't afford to waste any more of Allen's prime.

That's why they made the move. Buffalo went with a coach Allen trusts, in hopes that they can finally break through the playoff wall. For that reason, the move truly felt necessary. The next question is whether they made the right call with Brady.