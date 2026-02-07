Former Buffalo Bills LB Charged With Murder in Tennessee

A former NFL linebacker who spent one season playing for the Buffalo Bills was arrested and charged with murder in Tennessee.

Darron Lee, who was a standout at Ohio State, was taken into custody by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after being identified as the suspect in the murder of his girlfriend.

MORE: Bills' Josh Allen Pinpoints Turning Point of MVP Career

According to WTVC News Channel 9 in Tennessee, deputies were called to the scene where they discovered a female victim.

"On the afternoon of February 5th, HCSO says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Snow Cone Way to a report of CPR in progress," WTVC wrote in their news release.

"Upon arrival, first responders located a female victim and attempted life-saving measures. HCSO says she died from her injuries."

DEVELOPING: A former NFL linebacker has been charged in his girlfriend's murder after her body was found in a home near Ooltewah Elementary School Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. More: https://t.co/DXn1LFPKJf pic.twitter.com/3pzlU5eUDX — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) February 7, 2026

The Sheriff's Office said Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He was also arrested in 2023 for domestic violence. A police report said Lee pushed a woman "against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head 8 to 9 times with his closed fists," according to a 2023 arrest report.

Darron Lee was a superstar at Ohio State University

Ohio State Buckeyes LB Darron Lee gets the crowd fired up during first-quarter action versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

During his career at Ohio State, Lee had 147 tackles, 12 sacks, and three interceptions in two seasons. Lee was a part of the team's National Championship run in 2015, his final season with the program.

He was selected at No. 20 overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Jets, where he spent the first four years of his career.

MORE: Bills' Legend Dives Into Expansive Discussion With Keon Coleman During WR's Struggles

With New York, he flashed plenty of potential, recording 241 tackles, four sacks, and three interceptions in three seasons. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2019 season, winning a Super Bowl that year.

Lee signed with Buffalo in 2020, spending most of the year on the practice squad. He played two games for the Bills, recording just one tackle.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —