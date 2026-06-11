Three Bills Veterans Who Gained Ground at Mandatory Minicamp, and One Who Faded

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week in Orchard Park and there were a few key veterans whose standing on the roster was impacted more than others.

Among the names that stood out at minicamp was new Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as the experienced safety is off to a fast start with his new team. Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal on Mar. 12 and his addition is already starting to pay off for the Bills’ defense.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson trending up

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson warms up during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gardner-Johnson has burst onto the scene in his first year with the Bills. He seems to have hit it off with the face of the franchise, quarterback Josh Allen, who he intercepted during Wednesday’s practice. According to WGR 550 AM’s Sal Capaccio, Gardner-Johnson created a couple of pass breakups on passes thrown his way before coming away with a pick on a desperation heave from Allen.

“Reading eyes, but waiting for Josh to make his move,” recalled Gardner-Johnson on what he was thinking before the play that led to the interception. “Josh is a great manipulator and can throw the ball at any launch point. So I think just really, finally touching the ball at minicamp, OTAs, OK, like, alright, let’s get it started.”

Gardner-Johnson has recorded 15 interceptions the past five seasons and he is already up to his thieving ways before the Bills head for training camp at St. John Fisher University in mid-July.

Keon Coleman back at the forefront

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After Coleman’s brief absence during OTAs appeared to open the door for rookie Skyler Bell to step into a prominent role in his first professional season, Bell was sidelined for both days of Bills minicamp, during which Coleman capitalized with a solid performance. Coleman’s athleticism and ball skills were on display at minicamp, as OnSI’s Randy Gurzi wrote about earlier this week.

Coleman was a significant disappointment a season ago, finishing what was supposed to be a breakout year with a dreadful Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 64, which ranked 62nd out of 81 graded players. The Bills’ 2024 second-round pick also dealt with disciplinary issues a year ago, but it seems as if he is off to a good start as he tries to reclaim his status as a trusted target in 2026.

Michael Hoecht one step closer

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) trans during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hoecht was lost for the season a year ago on Nov. 2, 2025 due to a torn Achilles he sustained amid a Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. While it seemed, at least at the time, unlikely that Hoecht would be ready for the start of the ’26 campaign, he is certainly trending that way.

During mandatory minicamp, Hoecht reportedly participated in individual drills for the first time since sustaining his injury, taking a clear step toward a return to action. He also reiterated that it is his and the team’s goal for him to be ready by training camp.

Dorian Williams’ significant absence

New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Most of the news stemming from minicamp was positive. However, for Williams, his quest to lock down a starting role in his fourth professional season has suddenly hit the skids.

Williams was sidelined due to an injury this week and first-year head coach Joe Brady could not say one way or the other if the Bills’ 2023 third-round pick would be ready for training camp. The 25-year-old has started 22 games throughout his career, but never as a full-time starter. If he cannot return to the field promptly in time for training camp, it’s likely we will see 2026 fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr take the reins alongside Terrel Bernard in Elarms-Orr’s rookie season.