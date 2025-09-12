Bills Central

Two Bills' starters questionable to face Jets, James Cook cleared on injury report

The Buffalo Bills listed four players, including two starters, as questionable on the week's final injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the New York Jets

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When starting running back James Cook surprisingly landed on the Buffalo Bills' injury report on Wednesday after the season opener, there was an immediate concern about the two-time Pro Bowler's availability for Week 2.

As it turns out, Cook will be a full-go when the Bills visit the New York Jets on September 14 at 1 p.m. ET. After a hamstring injury limited the running back earlier in the week, he logged back-to-back days of full practice participation and does not carry a designation on Friday's report.

Cook played 58 percent of the offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and he could be in for a similar workload on Sunday in East Rutherford. He ran 13 times for 44 yards and one touchdown to go along with 58 yards on five receptions.

When it comes to the defensive secondary, the Bills could be without two starters. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are both questionable to play in Week 2. Fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock and veteran backup linebacker Shaq Thompson also carry questionable designations.

While White has been out since August 21 with a groin issue, Johnson popped up on the injury report this week due to a quad problem. Johnson did not practice on Wednesday before participating in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. White was a limited participant all three days.

RELATED: Tre'Davious White displays optimism, readiness after missing Bills' win over Ravens

Should White have to miss his second straight game, the Bills would likely turn to sixth-round rookie Dorian Strong again. Swiss Army knife DB Cam Lewis is the most likely replacement for Johnson.

Tre'Davious White vs. Garrett Wilson
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) makes a touchdown catch with pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the Week 2 road game. Oliver, who has been seen in a walking boot, apparently had his foot stepped on during Wednesday's practice.

RELATED: America's interest in Buffalo Bills produces mega NBC viewership rating

Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau, however, was upgraded on Friday after back-to-back days of limited participation due to a knee injury. He has been cleared for Sunday.

In more positive developments, primary tight end Dawson Knox and return specialist Brandon Codrington both finished the week as full participants after being limited in the aftermath of the Sunday night opener.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)

FRIDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
(Game: - )

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full
(Game: - )

RB James Cook (hamstring) —Full
(Game: - )

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Full
(Game: - )

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Full
(Game: - )

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full

RB James Cook (hamstring) — Full

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited

DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP

WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Limited

RB James Cook (hamstring) — Limited

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — DNP

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.