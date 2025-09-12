Two Bills' starters questionable to face Jets, James Cook cleared on injury report
When starting running back James Cook surprisingly landed on the Buffalo Bills' injury report on Wednesday after the season opener, there was an immediate concern about the two-time Pro Bowler's availability for Week 2.
As it turns out, Cook will be a full-go when the Bills visit the New York Jets on September 14 at 1 p.m. ET. After a hamstring injury limited the running back earlier in the week, he logged back-to-back days of full practice participation and does not carry a designation on Friday's report.
Cook played 58 percent of the offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and he could be in for a similar workload on Sunday in East Rutherford. He ran 13 times for 44 yards and one touchdown to go along with 58 yards on five receptions.
When it comes to the defensive secondary, the Bills could be without two starters. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are both questionable to play in Week 2. Fifth-round rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock and veteran backup linebacker Shaq Thompson also carry questionable designations.
While White has been out since August 21 with a groin issue, Johnson popped up on the injury report this week due to a quad problem. Johnson did not practice on Wednesday before participating in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. White was a limited participant all three days.
Should White have to miss his second straight game, the Bills would likely turn to sixth-round rookie Dorian Strong again. Swiss Army knife DB Cam Lewis is the most likely replacement for Johnson.
Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver for the Week 2 road game. Oliver, who has been seen in a walking boot, apparently had his foot stepped on during Wednesday's practice.
Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau, however, was upgraded on Friday after back-to-back days of limited participation due to a knee injury. He has been cleared for Sunday.
In more positive developments, primary tight end Dawson Knox and return specialist Brandon Codrington both finished the week as full participants after being limited in the aftermath of the Sunday night opener.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)
FRIDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
RB James Cook (hamstring) —Full
(Game: - )
TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Full
RB James Cook (hamstring) — Full
TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited
DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — Limited
DB Jordan Hancock (shoulder) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — DNP
WEDNESDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Limited
RB James Cook (hamstring) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited
DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited
NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — DNP
