Buffalo Bills' roster moves receive criticism in NFL offseason tiers

The Bills are relying on their free -agent additions to provide a boost to their defense

Colin Richey

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane enjoyed a very busy offseason, agreeing to extensions with many core players and adding to the roster through free agency and the draft. However, seven weeks and six games into the season, Buffalo's overall offseason has been underwhelming in hindsight.

ESPN's senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 offseasons into tiers, with Buffalo's falling into the "slightly below expectations" bucket.

The highlights listed included the addition of Joey Bosa and NFL MVP Josh Allen's contract extension, while the disappointments were headlined by Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi's six-game suspensions.

Joey Bosa
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by. Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Barnwell explains, "Adding defensive line depth for a team constantly tormented by Patrick Mahomes in the postseason was a must, and that has been very hit or miss," adding that Bosa has been very productive with his 22 pressures so far this season.

On the other hand, Buffalo's other defensive line additions haven't taken a snap yet, with Hoecht and Ogunjobi returning to action this week following their suspensions. Barnwell points out how useful that depth could've been against the Falcons following DaQuan Jones' unusual pregame warmup injury.

Buffalo's draft class has also yielded mixed results thus far. First round pick Maxwell Hairston has yet to play following his knee injury in training camp, though his 21-day practice window opening up points to the rookie getting closer to his return. Second rounder TJ Sanders has also battled injuries, while third-rounder Landon Jackson has been a healthy inactive in four of six games so far this year.

Maxwell Hairsto
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beane's Day 3 picks have saved the class, with Deone Walker and Jackson Hawes flashing early. Barnwell describes the latter as "the most promising member of the rookie class" and "a very useful part of the offense".

While Buffalo could've benefited from targeting a high-profile wide receiver in the offseason, additions Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore have been underwhelming through six games, combining for just 18 catches, 298 receiving yards, 25 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. However, as Barnwell acknowledges, there may have not been an impactful receiver Beane was "in position to add."

Barnwell crowned the Indianapolis Colts as having the best offseason, while the Houston Texans were named the worst. The Patriots were labeled "way ahead of expectations", while the Dolphins and Jets were in the "way below expectations" tier.

Coming out of the bye week, the Bills will need to rely on their returning reinforcements to help boost a struggling defense, while depending on Palmer, Moore, and Hawes to develop into reliable supporting cast members for Josh Allen.

Elijah Moor
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs against Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
