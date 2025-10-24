Buffalo Bills' roster moves receive criticism in NFL offseason tiers
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane enjoyed a very busy offseason, agreeing to extensions with many core players and adding to the roster through free agency and the draft. However, seven weeks and six games into the season, Buffalo's overall offseason has been underwhelming in hindsight.
ESPN's senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 offseasons into tiers, with Buffalo's falling into the "slightly below expectations" bucket.
The highlights listed included the addition of Joey Bosa and NFL MVP Josh Allen's contract extension, while the disappointments were headlined by Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi's six-game suspensions.
Barnwell explains, "Adding defensive line depth for a team constantly tormented by Patrick Mahomes in the postseason was a must, and that has been very hit or miss," adding that Bosa has been very productive with his 22 pressures so far this season.
MORE: Joey Bosa's SoCal mansion up for sale as Bills' star gets comfortable in Southtowns
On the other hand, Buffalo's other defensive line additions haven't taken a snap yet, with Hoecht and Ogunjobi returning to action this week following their suspensions. Barnwell points out how useful that depth could've been against the Falcons following DaQuan Jones' unusual pregame warmup injury.
Buffalo's draft class has also yielded mixed results thus far. First round pick Maxwell Hairston has yet to play following his knee injury in training camp, though his 21-day practice window opening up points to the rookie getting closer to his return. Second rounder TJ Sanders has also battled injuries, while third-rounder Landon Jackson has been a healthy inactive in four of six games so far this year.
Beane's Day 3 picks have saved the class, with Deone Walker and Jackson Hawes flashing early. Barnwell describes the latter as "the most promising member of the rookie class" and "a very useful part of the offense".
RELATED: Bills currently paying for GM Brandon Beane's four offseason sins
While Buffalo could've benefited from targeting a high-profile wide receiver in the offseason, additions Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore have been underwhelming through six games, combining for just 18 catches, 298 receiving yards, 25 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. However, as Barnwell acknowledges, there may have not been an impactful receiver Beane was "in position to add."
Barnwell crowned the Indianapolis Colts as having the best offseason, while the Houston Texans were named the worst. The Patriots were labeled "way ahead of expectations", while the Dolphins and Jets were in the "way below expectations" tier.
Coming out of the bye week, the Bills will need to rely on their returning reinforcements to help boost a struggling defense, while depending on Palmer, Moore, and Hawes to develop into reliable supporting cast members for Josh Allen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —