'Healthy' Dalton Kincaid's importance to Bills extends beyond catching touchdowns
Dalton Kincaid has answered the bell.
After an emotionally-devastating end to a disappointing sophomore season, the Buffalo Bills' tight end has been on point through the first four weeks of Year 3.
Kincaid, who was unable to secure a fourth-down desperation toss that hit his hands late during Buffalo's 2024 AFC Championship Game loss, has scored a touchdown in three of four games to kick off the 2025 campaign.
"I think he's had a good start to this season, I really do. Yesterday's touchdown in the fourth quarter was a big one for us, obviously. Every week, he's just set on improving, and I love that about him," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday in Orchard Park.
Midway through the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Kincaid allowed Buffalo to increase its lead to 28-19 by reeling in a 28-yard scoring strike from Josh Allen.
"I thought he had a great training camp and it's translating over," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady during his latest weekly media briefing.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Kincaid's overall performance has been his contributions as a blocker, which is noteworthy development considering he was viewed as primarily a pass-catcher during the 2023 draft cycle.
“I think he's playing confidently. I think you feel that out there. I think you see that both in the pass game and in the run game," said Brady. "I think his blocking is, I don't want to say much improved, because I thought he did a good job at it [earlier in his career] especially out on the perimeter, but he's doing such a great job at it [now]."
RELATED: 'Football player' Shaq Thompson gives Bills' young LBs chance to 'watch' and 'learn'
On September 28 against New Orleans, Kincaid delivered two critical blocks, on the same play, that allowed wide receiver Khalil Shakir to break free and turn a screen pass into a 43-yard touchdown.
"A lot of it was just getting healthy and being able to withstand some of the stuff that at the end of the year, last year, he couldn't make some of the cuts or put his foot in the dirt and withstand on some of the blocks," said Brady.
Kincaid suffered a PCL injury during a Week 10 win in 2024, and it seemingly nagged him the rest of the way. Operating at full strength thus far this season, the results have been nothing short of impressive for the Bills' 2023 first-round draft pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —