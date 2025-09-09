Construction crane accident reportedly threatens Bills' new Highmark Stadium timeline
The Buffalo Bills produced an epic comeback Sunday night to beat the Baltimore Ravens. After a recent accident involving a construction crane, new Highmark Stadium will reportedly also have to rally to stay on its 2026 timeline.
According to a new story from Buffalo NBC TV affiliate WGRZ, a crane incident last January caused significant damage and is quietly threatening the June 2026 target date for the $2.38 billion stadium's official opening. The crane apparently collided with parts of the construction, damaging underground mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.
"A crane actually kind of spun around in the back and the cab interacted with some of the precast concrete out on the site, which caused some damage to the concrete itself, and a little bit of utility work beneath," Steve Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, told the station.
Though no one was injured in the incident, it was mentioned in a report's "negative float" which directly impact the stadium's completion timeline.
While Erie County owns the current stadium, and the new stadium on paper, it will be transferred to New York State and the stadium corporation next year.
Ranalli said the crane the incident is "not significant" in the "overall scheme" of the stadium project. With new Highmark set to open next June, the Bills will play their first preseason game of 2026 there in August.
Old Highmark is scheduled for demolition in May 2026.
The 1-0 Bills travel to play the New York Jets Sunday before returning to their home stadium to host the Miami Dolphins Sept. 18.
