Construction crane accident reportedly threatens Bills' new Highmark Stadium timeline

An significant incident last January is apparently squeezing the construction timeline of the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium.

Richie Whitt

Construction crews install the first panels on the stadium exterior as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium
Construction crews install the first panels on the stadium exterior as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills produced an epic comeback Sunday night to beat the Baltimore Ravens. After a recent accident involving a construction crane, new Highmark Stadium will reportedly also have to rally to stay on its 2026 timeline.

According to a new story from Buffalo NBC TV affiliate WGRZ, a crane incident last January caused significant damage and is quietly threatening the June 2026 target date for the $2.38 billion stadium's official opening. The crane apparently collided with parts of the construction, damaging underground mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

"A crane actually kind of spun around in the back and the cab interacted with some of the precast concrete out on the site, which caused some damage to the concrete itself, and a little bit of utility work beneath," Steve Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, told the station.

Though no one was injured in the incident, it was mentioned in a report's "negative float" which directly impact the stadium's completion timeline.

Fans wait after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the on field interviews at Highmark Stadium
Fans wait after the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the on field interviews at Highmark Stadium / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Erie County owns the current stadium, and the new stadium on paper, it will be transferred to New York State and the stadium corporation next year. 

Ranalli said the crane the incident is "not significant" in the "overall scheme" of the stadium project. With new Highmark set to open next June, the Bills will play their first preseason game of 2026 there in August.

Old Highmark is scheduled for demolition in May 2026.

The 1-0 Bills travel to play the New York Jets Sunday before returning to their home stadium to host the Miami Dolphins Sept. 18.

Highmark Stadium is seen just across Abbott Road as construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium
Highmark Stadium is seen just across Abbott Road as construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

