7-game start puts Bills' James Cook in same company with Hall of Famer Jim Brown
James Cook's performance last week in Carolina invoked the name of O.J. Simpson. Zoom out to the bigger picture of his entire season and the comparison gets even more impressive.
Would you believe, Jim Brown?
The Buffalo Bills' star running back dominated the 40-9 win over the Panthers, rushing for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns. His rushing total was the sixth-most in the franchise's 66-year history and highest since Simpson set the all-time record in 1976. For his effort, Cook was not surprisingly named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Though eye-popping, Cook's performance wasn't a one-game wonder. Through seven games, he has carried 126 times for 753 yards and seven touchdowns. In other words, he's having the best NFL rushing season besides anyone not named Jonathan Taylor.
But his yards-per-carry of 6.0 and yards-per-game of 107 lead the league, and have thrust him into a very select group. The only other running backs in NFL history with 750+ yards and a 6+ average per carry through seven games:
1962: Jim Taylor
The Green Bay Packers' Hall of Famer won MVP after leading the league in attempts (272), yards (1,474) and touchdowns (19) in a 14-game season.
1958, 1963: Jim Brown
Widely regarded as the best running back ever, the Cleveland Browns' Hall of Famer won MVP in 1958 after leading the league with 17 touchdowns. In 1963 averaged an almost unfathomable 6.4 yards on 291 carries.
2009: Chris Johnson
The Tennessee Titans' speedster won NFL Offensive Player of the Year by rushing for 2,006 yards and leading the league with a combined 408 touches.
2024: Derrick Henry
Eventually overshadowed by Saquon Barkley's 2,005-yard season, his hot start led to 1,921 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns He averaged 5.9 yads-per-carry to Barkley's 5.8.
2025: James Cook
After last week's breakout, he's on pace for 1,829 yards, 17 touches and a combined 335 touches.
When Cook carries the ball 19 times or more the Bills are 4-0; 1-2 when he gets less than 19 attempts.
In Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills will again need Cook's running to control the clock and keep the ball away from long-time nemesis Patrick Mahomes. The Bills could have an advantage in the running game if Chiefs' starting running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) is unable to play.
