Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane 'get together' trying to solve Bills' DT shortage
Unfortunately, there was no pleasant surprise delivered by Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on late Monday afternoon.
As expected, starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver will be out "indefinitely."
McDermott confirmed that the disruptive DT tore his biceps during the October 26 road win over the Carolina Panthers. Oliver went off into the blue medical tent at the first-half two-minute warning, and the Bills ruled him out for the rest of the day shortly thereafter.
"Tough loss. Ed's a really good player. He's missed some time this year. It's been unfortunate," said McDermott.
According to multiple external opinions, including one from former San Diego Chargers' team doctor David Chao, the injury requires an estimated 12-week recovery time after surgery. That makes the Bills thinner at an already thin position.
"It's an opportunity for somebody to step up," said McDermott.
The problem is Buffalo has no healthy defensive tackles on the active roster besides Larry Ogunjobi and rookie Deone Walker.
Veteran DaQuan Jones is on the mend, but still may need another week before returning to game action. Practice squad DTs Zion Logue and Jordan Phillips have both reached the three-elevation limit, meaning the Bills are required to sign them to the 53-man roster should they want to dress them again.
As for Buffalo's next roster move, McDermott has plans to join general manager Brandon Beane for a brainstorming session.
"We'll see. When I'm done with the media piece, Brandon [Beane] and I are going to get together here," said McDermott.
One positive revelation came during McDermott's response to a question about rookie TJ Sanders, who remains on Injured Reserve.
"He's working through it. He will not play this week," said McDermott.
Although no time table was revealed, it sounds as if Sanders could be back at some point within the next month.
