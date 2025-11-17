Bills Central

Bills post second 'scorigami' win of season as Josh Allen achieves unprecedented feat

The Buffalo Bills accounted for an all-time NFL first in Week 11, and their quarterback did, too.

Ralph Ventre

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The game was already unique thanks to Josh Allen's unprecedented exploits.

The Buffalo Bills' one-of-a-kind dual threat quarterback accounted for all six of his team's touchdowns in a much-needed Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns on Sunday, marking only the second time during the NFL's Super Bowl era that a player achieved such a remarkable feat in the same game. The first time was Allen's six-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2024.

"It takes everybody," said a humble Allen following the victory.

The 29-year-old Allen is the only player in NFL history to total at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. He's on pace to make it six in a row this winter.

Allen's sixth Week 11 touchdown, a nine-yard rush, and the ensuing Matt Prater extra point, put the score at 44-32 in favor of the Bills, and that's how it ended.

Josh Allen
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As revealed by the verified X account, which boasts 507K followers, the Bills' 44-32 victory accounted for a "scorigami" as the 1,095th unique final score in NFL history. In other words, this the November 16 result marked the first time ever an NFL game ended with a 44-32 score.

It's worth noting that there were three failed two-point conversion attempts factored into the funky final tally.

Bills have done it before

Notably, it's the second "scorigami" result for the Bills this season.

Buffalo's improbable comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 ended with the first-time 41-40 final score.

Surprisingly, Sunday's 44-32 victory was not the first-ever "scorigami" between the Bills and the Buccaneers. In 1988, the Bucs posted a 10-5 win over Buffalo.

Josh Allen pass
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass straight up the middle while Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall heads towards him on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

