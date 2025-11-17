Bills post second 'scorigami' win of season as Josh Allen achieves unprecedented feat
The game was already unique thanks to Josh Allen's unprecedented exploits.
The Buffalo Bills' one-of-a-kind dual threat quarterback accounted for all six of his team's touchdowns in a much-needed Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Allen passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns on Sunday, marking only the second time during the NFL's Super Bowl era that a player achieved such a remarkable feat in the same game. The first time was Allen's six-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2024.
"It takes everybody," said a humble Allen following the victory.
The 29-year-old Allen is the only player in NFL history to total at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. He's on pace to make it six in a row this winter.
Allen's sixth Week 11 touchdown, a nine-yard rush, and the ensuing Matt Prater extra point, put the score at 44-32 in favor of the Bills, and that's how it ended.
As revealed by the verified X account, which boasts 507K followers, the Bills' 44-32 victory accounted for a "scorigami" as the 1,095th unique final score in NFL history. In other words, this the November 16 result marked the first time ever an NFL game ended with a 44-32 score.
It's worth noting that there were three failed two-point conversion attempts factored into the funky final tally.
Bills have done it before
Notably, it's the second "scorigami" result for the Bills this season.
Buffalo's improbable comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 ended with the first-time 41-40 final score.
Surprisingly, Sunday's 44-32 victory was not the first-ever "scorigami" between the Bills and the Buccaneers. In 1988, the Bucs posted a 10-5 win over Buffalo.
