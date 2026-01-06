James Cook capped uncanny Bills' bookend at Highmark Stadium in Week 18

Being a great running back for the Buffalo Bills, unfortunately, often connects you to O.J. Simpson. But let’s just say the connection James Cook now has with him is a wild coincidence.

Although he only took two carries in Week 18, Cook cemented his first rushing title by finishing with 1,621 yards in 2025. He was able to do so following a nasty contract dispute last offseason that ended with him signing a long-term extension with the Bills in August.

So, he closed Highmark Stadium out in style, with three of his nine games rushing for over 100 yards coming at home. He's the first player to lead the league in rushing from Buffalo since Simpson, but they specifically helped "open" and "close" out the stadium in similar fashions.

OJ Simpson hit the rushing title the first year in the stadium and James Cook hit the rushing title the last year in the stadium. #BillsMafia — Josh Allen Lover (@joshallenlov) January 5, 2026

Simpson led the league in rushing on four occasions with the Bills, including 1973, the first year at what was then called Rich Stadium. That 1973 season would be Simpson's defining moment as an NFL player, as he became the first back in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

Cook, who totaled 1,912 yards from scrimmage in 2025, may not have had the same dominance as "The Juice," but his impact was vital. Unlike Simpson, Cook's rushing title had a direct impact on the Bills making it to the playoffs for the seventh-straight season.

And while it's probably safe to assume that Cook would like to keep the comparisons to Simpson solely on the field, it has to be cool knowing he was able to bookend the story of the old Highmark Stadium with a feat that a Hall of Fame RB accomplished 52 seasons ago.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

