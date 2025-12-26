NFL executives predict Josh Allen and James Cook's final placement in award races

The Buffalo Bills are poised for another playoff run thanks in large-part to the heroic efforts of Josh Allen. James Cook may take home the 2025 rushing title thanks to the best season of his career. But are either of those enough to win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year?

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero anonymously polled 30 high-ranking NFL executives, including 21 general managers, about their picks for who would take home hardware at the NFL Honors.

MVP race

Among the 30 participants, 18 voted LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford to win Most Valuable Player, while Allen placed third with four votes. Patriots QB Drake Maye edged him out for runner-up with five votes, while Myles Garrett received two and Justin Herbert received one.

Stafford currently leads the NFL with 40 total touchdowns, while Allen trails him with 37. Maye ranks seventh with 29, and Herbert sits tied for ninth with 27 total scores.

LA's MVP frontrunner also currently leads the league in passing yards, but Maye surpasses him when combining passing and rushing yards, with Allen sixth and Herbert seventh, respectively.

OPOTY spawns two candidates

Recent precedent dictates that MVP is a "QB award", while Offensive Player of the Year is for skill position players. The last non-QB to win MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012, and before him it was LaDainian Tomlinson back in 2006. However, it is more common for QBs to win OPOY, with six quarterbacks taking home the award since 2010, most recently Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

As a result, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Allen finished top-three in voting for OPOY, trailing WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 15 votes, and Stafford's six votes, while tied at two with RB Bijan Robinson.

James Cook was recognized with one of the thirty votes, along with Maye, Sam Darnold, Puka Nacua, and Jonathan Taylor.

Other awards

The Bills have no one else on the roster likely to be nominated for one of the major awards, but did match up against many of the current favorites at some point in 2025.

Buffalo just defeated the Browns, who likely have the future Defensive Player of the Year (Myles Garrett) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (LB Carson Schwesinger) on the same side of the football.

Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Tetairoa McMillan recorded seven catches for 99 yards in Carolina's 40-9 loss to the Bills, while potential Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel split his regular season series with the Bills.

