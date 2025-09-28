Beast unleashed: Josh Allen breaks free from coaches' chains late vs. Saints
The Buffalo Bills would prefer Josh Allen to save his incredible abilities for late-season action. Still, in a game closer than many anticipated, the reigning NFL MVP put the Bills on his shoulders, just as he has done so many times in his career.
Three plays symbolized what Allen can do when he's called upon and how tough situations are when the beast is unleashed.
The first two happened on back-to-back snaps. On a 3rd-and-5 with about eight minutes left, Allen stepped up in the pocket, breaking a shoestring tackle attempt by Cameron Jordan and sending Pete Werner to the Shadow Realm with a nasty juke to cap off a 27-yard run.
The next play, Allen rifled a ball to Dalton Kincaid, who snuck past the quarterback's old buddy at Wyoming, Carl Granderson, on a wheel route for a 28-yard touchdown reception to put the Bills in front for good.
The last play happened on the next Bills possession following a Cameron Johnston roughing-the-kicker penalty with about 4:30 left. Allen faked a handoff to James Cook, who made history on Sunday, and took a designed rollout, running down inside the 25 before sliding with a 15-yard pickup.
The Bills prevailed 31-19 over the Saints on Sunday to improve to 4-0, and they did so while limiting Allen's responsibilities, something that'll be critical early on in the season.
