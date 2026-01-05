Bills get great news on Matt Prater's injury, have Plan B for Wild Card vs. Jaguars

After suffering a potentially catastrophic setback to a quad injury in Week 18 against the New York Jets, it appears now that Matt Prater has received positive news regarding his ailment.

According to Sean McDermott, there remains a chance that Prater will be able to play on Sunday in the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Prater watches his extra point attempt go through the goal posts during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hope not lost

McDermott referred to Prater as “day-to-day” while speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, which leaves the door open for his participation in the team’s upcoming opening round postseason game.

“Matt Prater suffered a little bit of an injury yesterday,” said the Bills’ head coach. “He’s more day-to-day, which is a good sign.”

The plan

McDermott added that, while they still hope Prater will be able to play against Jacksonville, the team will still host tryouts this week for a few potential replacements.

“We’re still going to, more than likely, bring some kickers in tomorrow for a workout,” he said. “Kind of work with two plans. One where he’s able to go come Sunday, and one where he’s perhaps not able to go.”

Buffalo Bills place kicker Michael Badgley watches to see where his practice field goal attempt went as the teams warm up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potentially big loss

Prater previously missed two games due to his quad ailment, leading the Bills to bring in free-agent kicker Michael Badgley, whose brief stint with the team went poorly. Badgley missed an extra point in Week 16 against the Browns before having one blocked during a Week 17 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is unlikely the Bills will go back to Badgley if Prater can’t play. Potential options to replace Prater in that case include former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and free-agent Younghoe Koo, who the team worked out previously this season, among others.

