Matt Prater replacement options include polarizing 5x All-Pro as Bills start search

The Buffalo Bills were dealt another injury blow during their Week 18 win over the New York Jets.

Kicker Matt Prater suffered a setback to a pre-existing quad injury that had kept him out the previous two weeks and is now looking at additional missed time as the Bills get set to enter the postseason.

If he is indeed out moving forward, that would require the Bills to reach out for yet another kicker on the free-agent market. And some are beginning to wonder if it’s time to kick the tires on a former five-time All-Pro.

RELATED: Bills' starting kicker sustains devastating injury setback, exits game vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Controversial name

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker remains on the free-agent market after he was released a season ago and subsequently faced a 10-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. No criminal charges were filed against Tucker during the disciplinary process.

The stain of the heinous allegations that he faced over the past year has made teams reticent to bring him in. Additionally, before he was let go by the Ravens, his performance began to fade significantly.

In his final season in Baltimore, Tucker made just 73.3% of his field goal attempts, which was by far a career low.

With that said, the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts each hosted Tucker for workouts earlier this season. And with the Bills facing such dire circumstances at the position, it may be worth it to bring him to Buffalo for a visit.

MORE: Maxwell Hairston's injury takes disastrous turn after Bills Week 18 win over Jets

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Square peg

Tucker may not prove to be a good fit for the Bills, a team with little patience for players with character issues. But with a well-established culture within the locker room and strong leadership up and down the roster, it would appear Buffalo is as well prepared as any team to handle a polarizing addition, which Tucker would be at this stage of the season.

If the Bills elect to go another route, the options are far from inspiring. Buffalo brought in Younghoe Koo for a workout recently before electing to stick with former disaster Michael Badgley at the time. They also have familiarity with Lucas Havrisik, who currently sits on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

Whoever they decide to choose to fill in for Prater, the sooner the better, as their first-round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is coming up on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —