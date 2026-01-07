Bills sign Hairston's replacement, make other moves ahead of Jaguars Wild Card game

The Buffalo Bills signed Maxwell Hairston’s replacement, along with a few other roster moves, ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills’ rookie cornerback sustained an ankle injury late during the team’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets and did not return to action. Then, during his Monday press conference, Head Coach Sean McDermott declared that Hairston was unlikely to play against the Jaguars.

That led Buffalo to promoting Dane Jackson from the team’s practice squad, signing him to the 53-man roster to help replace the lost services of Hairston this weekend.

Filling in

Jackson has appeared in three games for the Bills this season, with his last time suiting up coming in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. During his brief time on the field this season, Jackson has played just three defensive snaps while being on the field for 38% of the team’s special teams snaps.

If he is tasked with filling in at CB in a big spot against the Jaguars’ high-powered pass offense, fans might want to hold their breath. However, Jackson does have experience playing within the Bills’ defensive scheme during a previous stint with the team from 2020 to 2023, a span in which he never played fewer than 45% of the defensive snaps during a single season.

Hairston had performed admirably since returning from a preseason knee injury in Week 8, recording a couple of interceptions and five passes defensed while playing 56% of the defensive snaps amid a two-man rotation with Tre’Davious White.

Other moves

The Bills also announced a few other moves on Wednesday, including placing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Injured Reserve. The move made way for Jackson's signing to the active roster. As a result, Phillips' season is over.

Phillips had not played since being injured against the Patriots before returning in Week 18 against the Jets, when he was injured again. During his time on the field this season, Phillips produced as a rotational piece of Buffalo’s banged-up defensive line. He recorded nine tackles, a sack and a pass deflection that resulted in a game-sealing interception against the Cincinnati Bengals through 11 games played.

Additionally, the Bills brought back quarterback Shane Buechele to the team’s practice squad, while also signing defensive back Darryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad. Buechele had previously departed for an opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. Porter Jr. was with the team during the preseason before being released and later latching on with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

