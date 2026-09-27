Christian Benford Injury Update: Bills' Top CB Wearing Boot After Leaving Week 3 Win

The Buffalo Bills pulled out a victory in Week 3, but they lost their top cornerback in the process.

Christian Benford, who signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $69 million in 2025, left the September 27 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers late in the third quarter.

The Bills initially tabbed Benford as questionable to return due to a toe injury. A little more than 30 minutes later, the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the day.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Former Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a concerning development, Benford was seen wearing a large walking boot on his right foot while on the field following Buffalo's 24-16 victory (h/t WKBW's Matt Bove).

Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady had nothing to report about Benford's status while addressing reporters postgame.

What happened and when?

Holding a 13-10 lead, the Chargers called a run up the middle by Keaton Mitchell on a 1st-and-10 snap from their own 30-yard line.

As Mitchell was tackled in the middle of the field after a five-yard gain, Benford injured his foot away from the play. The Bills' cornerback was lined up on Chargers' wide receiver Ladd McConkey. As he cut into the center of the field around the 42-yard line, Benford came up lame despite the absence of contact.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs with the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the first quarterat New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benford went down momentarily, causing an injury timeout with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter. He eventually limped off the field and into the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Without knowing the actual injury, one can only guess on a timeline. For a starting point, Benford missed one game due to a left toe issue in 2025. While this injury, on the right foot, may prove to be more severe, there's also the possibility that the boot was worn as a precautionary measure.

What's the backup plan if Benford misses time?

Second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, who was actually on the field when Benford was injured, picked up most of the extra snaps that became available.

Maxwell Hairston, a 2025 first-rounder, saw his role change slightly, too, with Benford out of the game. As a whole, the Bills' pass defense did not blink, so to speak, when their top cornerback left.

"Some critical plays getting off the field. There's one play of IGB that stands out, a tackle on the sideline. We've been saying all along, just getting those guys opportunities. There's gonna come a time we're gonna need that," said Brady.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) carries the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Benford is only unavailable for the short term, Buffalo may be forced to make some kind of cornerback-related roster move this week.

While slot cornerback Dee Alford can also shift outside if needed, the Bills are shorthanded on the bench. With backup nickel Jordan Hancock already on Injured Reserve, Buffalo may need to elevate undrafted rookie Kani Walker from the practice squad.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) in the second quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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