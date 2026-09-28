Christian Benford Injury Likely Makes Bills' Roster Move Inevitable in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills were technically undermanned at the position when the regular season began.

They decided to keep only three true outside cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. Only second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun was behjnd starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston.

Slot cornerback Dee Alford, who has the ability to bump outside if needed, and backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock rounded out the position group on the Week 1 roster.

As the Bills enter Week 4, however, they are severely shorthanded. After Buffalo placed Hancock on Injured Reserve prior to the September 27 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Benford went down with a toe injury during the third quarter on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves the Bills with two outside starters, one slot starter and no backups on their active roster.

With Benford seen wearing a walking boot after Sunday's game, one has to believe he's in line to miss at least one game. If the injury is only a one-week problem, the Bills may be able to get away with simply elevating one of their practice squad cornerbacks on October 4 against the New England Patriots.

In all likelihood, however, they'll need to add a cornerback to the 53-man roster this week. Whether it's an external addition or a current practice squad member, Buffalo may have to move Benford to IR in order to create a spot.

Keep in mind, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is set to come off the suspended list this week, meaning the Bills were already in a situation requiring some creative roster gymnastics.

Who are Bills' practice squad cornerbacks?

Undrafted rookie Kani Walker and former Division II All-American Anthony Kendall are the two true cornerbacks on Buffalo's practice squad.

Defensive back Te'Cory Couch, who was active as Week 3 game day call-up, can play corner, but was used more as a safety during the summer. He saw no reps on defense in addition to his 13 special teams snaps against the Chargers.

From how it looked during the preseason, Walker seems like the next man up. It was initially thought that he had done enough to make the 53-man roster as the fourth boundary cornerback. It also helps that Walker has a familiarity with current Bills' assistant coach Jay Valai from their shared time at Oklahoma.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a technician. He's one of those guys that takes that very serious. He knows who is he. He's very self aware of his ability, what he can and can't do," said Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in August.

As for Kendall, he joined the Bills during training camp this past summer. The Baldwin Wallace product played 16 regular season games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, but not in a defensive role. He saw 323 special teams reps and only three defensive snaps that season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cornell Powell is taken down by Buffalo Bills defensive back Anthony Kendall during second half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What are some external options?

Unless money demands are a factor, it's still puzzling as to why the Bills have yet bring veteran Tre'Davious White back into the fold. The former first-round pick was more than adequate while making 16 starts for Buffalo in 2025.

White totaled nine pass break-ups, one interception and 6.0 tackles-for-loss last year. He limited opposing passers to a 51.1 completion percentage when targeted.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the defensive scheme is different under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, a healthy White has the tools to be effective across multiple defenses.

For the pie-in-the-sky crowd, trading for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers' cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is likely the most appetizing option. With the Bills needing to provide some compensation for him, coupled with the player's desire for a new contract, the risk may outweigh the reward at this time.

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