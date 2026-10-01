Bills' Week 4 Injury Report: Josh Allen Not Listed, Four Miss Wednesday Practice

The Buffalo Bills listed 11 players on their first Week 4 injury report, and franchise quarterback Josh Allen was not one of them.

Allen, who took a hit to his left knee on a fourth-quarter carry against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27, has avoided any issue as the team prepares to host the New England Patriots in Week 4.

"I'm not concerned with Josh," said head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Consistent with our reporting of expert analysis, and Brady's words, Allen was a full participant when the Bills took the practice field.

Four Bills' players, however, were absent. Cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive lineman TJ Sanders and linebacker Joe Andreessen were all unavailable.

Benford's absence is arguably the most troubling of the four. He left the Week 3 win with a toe injury and never returned. Following the game, the cornerback was seen wearing a walking boot.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the injury lingers, Buffalo could be forced to make a roster move. Still, Brady sounded somewhat hopeful that there's a chance Benford will be available for the October 4 divisional game.

“we're going to take it all the way through this week and kind of see what it looks like. And as we learned last week, I'm a little different.

There's going to be guys that aren't going to be out there today that still have a chance at playing, and probably are going to play this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Coleman, who is nursing an ankle injury, sat out two practices in Week 3, but he was active on game day. Due to a knee issue and an appendectomy, Sanders has yet to appear in a game this season. Andreessen was on last week's injury report with a knee problem. He was a full participant throughout, however, and played 19 special teams snaps in the 24-16 win over the Chargers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four Week 4 additions

In addition to Benford, linebacker Dorian Williams, defensive tackle Deone Walker and safety Damar Hamlin all joined the injury report this week. Walker was limited by a quad injury while Hamlin participated in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey, due to a ribs issue.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore's status

Dealing with an AC joint sprain from the win over the Detroit Lions, Moore remains on the injury report. He was officially limited on Wednesday after playing 42 snaps this past Sunday.

Bills wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates races away from Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. for yards after the catch during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ty Johnson in the clear

Running back Ty Johnson is no longer on the injury report. Johnson made his season debut against the Chargers, playing 15 offensive snaps.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)

WEDNESDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP



DL Deone Walker (quad) — LP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

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