Bills' Week 4 Injury Report: Josh Allen Not Listed, Four Miss Wednesday Practice
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The Buffalo Bills listed 11 players on their first Week 4 injury report, and franchise quarterback Josh Allen was not one of them.
Allen, who took a hit to his left knee on a fourth-quarter carry against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27, has avoided any issue as the team prepares to host the New England Patriots in Week 4.
"I'm not concerned with Josh," said head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Consistent with our reporting of expert analysis, and Brady's words, Allen was a full participant when the Bills took the practice field.
Four Bills' players, however, were absent. Cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive lineman TJ Sanders and linebacker Joe Andreessen were all unavailable.
Benford's absence is arguably the most troubling of the four. He left the Week 3 win with a toe injury and never returned. Following the game, the cornerback was seen wearing a walking boot.
If the injury lingers, Buffalo could be forced to make a roster move. Still, Brady sounded somewhat hopeful that there's a chance Benford will be available for the October 4 divisional game.
“we're going to take it all the way through this week and kind of see what it looks like. And as we learned last week, I'm a little different.
There's going to be guys that aren't going to be out there today that still have a chance at playing, and probably are going to play this weekend.”
Meanwhile, Coleman, who is nursing an ankle injury, sat out two practices in Week 3, but he was active on game day. Due to a knee issue and an appendectomy, Sanders has yet to appear in a game this season. Andreessen was on last week's injury report with a knee problem. He was a full participant throughout, however, and played 19 special teams snaps in the 24-16 win over the Chargers.
Four Week 4 additions
In addition to Benford, linebacker Dorian Williams, defensive tackle Deone Walker and safety Damar Hamlin all joined the injury report this week. Walker was limited by a quad injury while Hamlin participated in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey, due to a ribs issue.
DJ Moore's status
Dealing with an AC joint sprain from the win over the Detroit Lions, Moore remains on the injury report. He was officially limited on Wednesday after playing 42 snaps this past Sunday.
Ty Johnson in the clear
Running back Ty Johnson is no longer on the injury report. Johnson made his season debut against the Chargers, playing 15 offensive snaps.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)
WEDNESDAY
LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — DNP
CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP
S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP
WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP
DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP
DL Deone Walker (quad) — LP
LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.