Buffalo Bills may dodge key Jacksonville Jaguars' starter in Wild-Card round

The Buffalo Bills have a list of injury concerns of their own, but their Wild-Card opponent is also dealing with a potential significant absence come Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and there was one player who stood out among the rest.

Starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen did not participate during the team’s first session of the week due to a knee injury that forced him out of the team’s Week 18 contest. His status for the Wild-Card matchup is now in question.

RELATED: Jordan Poyer reveals if he's ready to play in Bills' Wild-Card round vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently extended

Van Lanen has been durable for the Jaguars this season, appearing in 16 games, earning 10 starts at various positions along the offensive line. He has played 58% of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

The former sixth-round pick signed a lucrative three-year contract extension with the team this past Friday.

MORE: Bills' head coach offers vague Ed Oliver update before Wild-Card Round vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If he can’t go

In the case Van Lanen is sidelined against the Bills, that would likely lead to Walker Little shifting from guard to tackle to fill the void.

Other Jaguars players listed on Wednesday’s injury report as limited participants included defensive end Danny Striggow (elbow/ankle), cornerbacks Greg Newsome (shoulder) and Montaric Brown (neck) and guard Patrick Mekari (back). Cornerback Jarrian Jones was a non-participant due to an illness.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —