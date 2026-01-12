Bills' starting defender out for Divisional Round vs. Broncos, per Sean McDermott

After sustaining a setback during the Buffalo Bills’ Wild-Card win, Jordan Poyer will be out for the Bills’ Divisional Round contest against the top-seeded Denver Broncos on Saturday.

That is per head coach Sean McDermott, who met with reporters a day after his team’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening round of the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second quarter. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big loss

Poyer was declared week-to-week by the Bills’ head coach after he attempted to return from a two-game absence caused by. a hamstring injury and play against the Jaguars, only to be lost midway through the postseason tilt. There is concern that this could mark the end of Poyer’s season, as soft-tissue injuries at his advanced age, by NFL standards, typically take some time to heal fully.

Poyer has been a stalwart for the Buffalo secondary this season, with his loss against the Jaguars being felt throughout the second half, when the Jacksonville passing game came alive.

In the first half, with Poyer in the lineup, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished 9 of 15 for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacksonville had five failed first-half drives. He finished the second half 9 of 15 for 109 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. The Jaguars had just one failed drive in the second half, which came on their final possession, when safety Cole Bishop recorded a game-sealing interception.

It wasn’t a massive statistical jump for Lawrence, but the Jags' success rate took a noticeable leap, with the biggest difference between the two halves being the insertion of rookie Jordan Hancock as Poyer’s replacement.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37). | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not ready

Hancock was left out of position on a few coverage reps, which pointed toward him being ill-prepared for such a big opportunity during his first professional season. And that’s no fault of his, being thrown into the fire in a situation he had not yet been in during his young career.

That leaves the Bills with a significant question heading into the Divisional Round — who will they start at safety alongside Cole Bishop?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The options

While it appears unlikely, Buffalo could run it back with Hancock. Or they could choose to go with the versatile Cam Lewis, or perhaps midseason addition Darnell Savage. Damar Hamlin is also an option, as he is amid his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve.

The safest choice, if he is healthy enough to return, would appear to be Hamlin, who has plenty of experience playing in the Bills' defensive scheme. Hamlin has started 27 games during his five-year career in Buffalo, including 14 starts last season.

He has been out since October after sustaining a pec injury during practice, which led to his placement on IR. He may not be the ideal option at this stage of the postseason, but there is something to be said for experience, and the Bills are in a tough spot after Poyer’s injury.

