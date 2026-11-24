The Buffalo Bills have 14 players officially dealing with some sort of injury, but it's seemingly more and more feasible that the entire group is available for Thanksgiving night despite the short week.

Continuing preparations to host the Kansas City Chiefs only four days after disposing of the Miami Dolphins, the Bills held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday. All 14 injured players participated in some capacity.

"I know it's walkthrough today, but everybody will be out there today. We'll kind of just continue to evaluate it through Thursday. Obviously, not practicing today, but everybody seems like they're in as good of a place as we can be right now," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Tuesday afternoon in Orchard Park.

That news is nothing less than encouraging for the three Week 12 additions to the injury report coming out of the November 22 win over Miami.

Right tackle Spencer Brown, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and outside linebacker Greg Rousseau, all starters, popped up on Monday's injury report. While the Bills did not practice on Monday, all three earned limited designations with practice status estimations required by the NFL.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rousseau totaled 34 snaps, matching Bradley Chubb for most amongst players in the Bills' front seven, against the Jets on Sunday. He made 2.0 sacks, earning a game ball from Brady afterwards.

Listed with a back injury, Rousseau did not appear in any abnormal discomfort while addressing reporters in the locker room. He also entertained a media scrum following Tuesday's walkthrough.

Christian Benford returns to practice

Tuesday marks a positive step forward for starting cornerback Christian Benford, who was forced out during the second half against the New York Jets on November 15.

Having injured his groin, Benford did not practice at all leading up to the November 22 home game. The Bills ruled him out on Friday.

On Tuesday, he finally returned to the practice field. Benford and the Bills have said they're taking a day-by-day approach, but it may be overly optimistic to think the cornerback can fully recover from a groin issue in 11 days.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Intel on Spencer Brown, O'Cyrus Torrence

Brown has a history of back problem that dating back to his rookie season. He left early due to a flare-up on October 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Returning to play a full game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, Brown did not respond well during the Week 7 bye. He sat out the November 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With the back seemingly an issue that Brown will have to manage moving forward, his presence on the injury report is likely due to the fact he's seeking treatment. Brown addressed reporters from the podium on Tuesday, and he did not give any reason to think he would not be available this week.

Torrence popped up with an ankle injury one day after playing 99 percent of offensive snaps in Week 11. The rock-solid hog molly will be available to face the Chiefs if history is any indication. He has not missed a start since being drafted in 2023.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) prpares to block Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dalton Kincaid's status

Kincaid missed a game for the first time this season, sitting out the November 22 home win due to a thumb injury. He was a non-participant throughout the practice week and carried a doubtful designation into game day.

When asked if Kincaid was close to being available to face the Dolphins, Brady said "yeah" at the conclusion of his postgame press conference.

In a positive development, Kincaid returned to practice this week albeit in a limited capacity. Furthermore, the tight end reportedly mentioned that he thinks he'll be ready to play Thursday night (h/t WGRZ's Jon Scott).

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter against the Jets on November 15 when Kincaid got tangled up with linebacker Demario Davis on a red zone play.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gains yards after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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