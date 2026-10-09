Bills' Official Week 5 Injury Report: DJ Moore, Ed Oliver Headline 14-Player List

The Buffalo Bills made three new additions to what is a lengthy Week 5 injury report on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Ed Oliver, slot cornerback Dee Alford and defensive end Landon Jackson are officially dealing with injuries as the Bills prepare for their Monday Night Football road test against the Los Angeles Rams. All three left at some point during the October 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

Alford did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle issue while Oliver also sat out with a knee problem. Jackson, who was seen wearing a knee brace, participated in a limited capacity at the week's first official practice.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and teammates in the second half at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are 14 players listed on the Week 5 practice report, but nine were full participants. It's possible that all 14 wind up being available for the October 12 primetime kickoff.

"I hope to have everybody. We're gonna prepare. If there's guys that aren't playing in this game, I'm going to have the full confidence [in those who are playing]," said first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The fact that the Bills have an extra day for rest and recovery with the game being on Monday has Brady sounding optimistically.

"We're gonna do everything we can. We also have the luxury of having a full day, an extra day with that. We're gonna give some guys [the chance] all the way through to game day. Knowing that if they give us the best opportunity to win, we're gonna roll with it," said Brady prior to Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore's status update

Along with Oliver and Alford, Moore was one of the three non-participants as the practice week kicked off. The wide receiver left the Week 4 loss after reaggravating his AC joint injury while hitting the ground on a catch attempt.

Moore, who has not missed a start since 2020, injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. He's been in and out of practice over the last couple weeks as he fights through the issue. He was a limited participant in the days leading up to the October 4 game.

"We owe it to him, if he feels 'hey, I can go out there and I can play at the level I can and I can be there for my teammates,' then we're gonna roll with him because he does make us better out there," said Brady.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore has 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown thus far. He's played 132 offensive snaps.

With a Week 7 bye looming, it sounds as if Moore will solider through these next two games.

"I try not to look ahead, but we also do have a bye week in two weeks," siad Brady. "We'll see with where he's at, but he's gonna do everything he can to be ready to rock again this week."

CB Christian Benford's status update

Benford missed the Week 4 game due to a non-contact toe injury that booted him from the September 27 win over the Chargers.

Being that he did not practice at all last week, it's encouraging that he returned to the field in a limited capacity on Thursday. The fact that the Bills haven't placed Benford on Injured Reserve for more roster flexibility is another positive sign that he may be back on Monday night.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although no injury is the same, it's worth noting that Benford missed one game last December due to a toe issue.

The Bills will practice again on Friday and Saturday with official injury reports to follow.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — LP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP