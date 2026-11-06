Bills' Injury Report (Vikings Week): Six Offensive Starters Among 18 Players Listed

The Buffalo Bills are suddenly banged up at multiple spots along the starting offensive line.

In fact, there's a chance they could be without three starting linemen when they go up against the NFL's second-ranked defense in Week 9 on Monday Night Football.

With the Bills preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings on November 9, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and starting left guard Alec Anderson both missed Thursday's practice due to injuries. That's after starting right tackle Spencer Brown was scratched from the Week 8 lineup due to back issues.

In a positive development, Brown began the practice week by participating in a limited capacity, but back injuries can be fickle to say the least.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all, Dawkins, Anderson and Brown are only three of 18 players listed on the Bills' first official Week 9 injury report.

Offensive starters DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid were all limited participants on Thursday. All three skill players were seen wearing red non-contact jerseys during the media-viewing portion of practice (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Along with Dawkins and Anderson, there were three more non-participants. Wide receiver Josh Palmer is seemingly looking at a multi-week absence after pulling his hamstring in Week 8. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who was banged up in practice last week, remains out. Third-down running back Ty Johnson missed Thursday's practice due to illness.

It's worth noting that starting slot cornerback Dee Alford, who was a Week 8 scratch due to an ankle issue, has progressed to full participation. Additionally, running back James Cook is not on the injury report after being evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He wore a guardian cap while practicing on Thursday.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) jumps over Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace (25) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's up with DJ Moore?

Despite being limited, and wearing a red jersey as a precaution, the outlook is nothing but positive for Moore.

In a highly encouraging sign, Moore was listed only with the shoulder injury that originated in Week 2. As such, it appears he's in the clear when it comes to his knee.

Moore left the November 1 win after appearing to hyperextend his leg on his final catch of the day. After a quick checkup in the blue evaluation tent, the wide receiver and quarterback Josh Allen were all smiles on the sideline.

As for the shoulder injury, the worst is seemingly behind Moore, who benefitted from four weeks off thanks to the recent bye. He played 66 percent of snaps in Week 8, securing four of seven targets for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson

Dawkins was a surprise addition to the injury report as he appeared to come out of Sunday's game intact. He sat out the last possession, missing four snaps, but so did Allen and starting center Connor McGovern.

Officially listed with a rib injury, one would think Dawkins finds a way to play on Monday night. He's been highly durable over his Bills' tenure, missing only one start due to injury over the past three full seasons.

Anderson injured his right ankle on a first-quarter red zone play against the Ravens. He was engaged with a defender away from the ball as wide receiver Khalil Shakir spun toward the right pylon on the game's opening possession.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) in his stance during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going off following Shakir's near touchdown, Anderson spent the final two plays of the drive in the blue tent. He returned for the Bills' next possession. Reports say he was seen wearing a walking boot when leaving the locker room Sunday after the game.

Veteran guard Austin Corbett, who subbed in for the Allen touchdown rush, would start on Monday if Anderson is unavailable.

Details on Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman

The good news is neither player's issue appears overly serious.

Kincaid is still dealing with the chest/ribs injury that popped up during the October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He returned during the fourth quarter of that game after being evaluated, and cleared, in the locker room. The tight end saw 57 percent of snaps in Sunday, and he caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

Coleman is limited by a shoulder, which explains the red non-contact jersey he dawned on Thursday. It's unknown at which point in the game the injury occurred. He led all Bills' wide receivers with 63 snaps.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — FP



LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



T Spencer Brown (back) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) — LP



WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — DNP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — DNP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — LP (on IR)



RB Ty Johnson (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) —FP



WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) — DNP



OLB TJ Parker (knee) — FP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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