Bills' Week 4 Updated Injury Report: Four Players Upgraded After Thursday Practice

The Buffalo Bills added two players to their official Week 4 injury report on Thursday.

Running back Ray Davis, who practiced in full, was listed with a hamstring issue. Special teams ace Sam Franklin was absent due to personal reasons.

Those two additions push the total up to 13 players on Buffalo's injury report heading into the October 4 divisional matchup against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park. Eleven of those 13 players practiced in some capacity on Thursday with only Franklin and starting cornerback Christian Benford accounting for the absences.

What's happening with Christian Benford?

Benford left the September 27 win after suffering a non-contact toe injury in the third quarter. Seen wearing a walking boot following the game's conclusion, the starting cornerback has missed back-to-back practices in Week 4.

While it doesn't seem as if Benford's injury will cost him significant time, his availability for Sunday appears questionable at best. Although it's not known how similar the injuries are, the Bills' CB1 missed one game due to a toe issue in 2025.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're gonna take it all the way through this week, and kind of see what it looks like," said first-year head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "As we learned last week, I'm a little different. There's gonna be guys that aren't gonna be out there today that still have a chance at playing, probably are gonna play this weekend."

For reference, wide receiver Keon Coleman missed two practices in Week 3, but was active against the Chargers.

Four players improve on Wednesday's status

Coleman was a non-participant again on Wednesday in Week 4, but he was one of four players to increase their level of participation at Thursday's practice.

Nursing an ankle injury from the September 17 win, Coleman practiced on a limited basis. Linebacker Joe Andreessen, who was out Wednesday due to a knee, also returned on Thursday in a limited capacity as did defensive lineman TJ Sanders. Only one week removed from an appendectomy, Sanders is still looking to make his season debut.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nose tackle Deone Walker, who popped up on the injury report this week with a quad issue, was upgraded from limited to full participation. The 2025 fourth-round pick has been an important piece on the 3-4 front thus far this season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are experiencing multiple injury concerns ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, including CB1 Christian Gonzalez.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 4)

THURSDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — LP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — LP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Sam Franklin (personal) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — LP



DL Deone Walker (quad) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

WEDNESDAY

LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — DNP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — DNP



DL Deone Walker (quad) — LP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP