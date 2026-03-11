4 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Buffalo Bills

As the free-agent pool dries up, so do options for the Buffalo Bills to improve their roster.

However, a few players who could provide a significant boost for the Bills in 2026 remain available. Here are four players who would become immediate starters if the Bills were to sign them in the coming days.

EDGE Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Dolphins released Chubb as they enter into a new era this offseason. He is 29 years old, younger than the two big-fish pass rushers Bills fans had their eyes on to begin the free-agency period—Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson—and is coming off of an 8.5-sack season. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury but returned to play in all 17 regular-season games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

Chubb has spent the past four years in Miami, where he was making $18 million per season, but his cost is expected to come down. According to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman, he should attract $12 to $14 million in average annual value.

Chubb would be an attractive option for the Bills, who finished this past season tied for 20th in the league in sacks with 36.

LB Bobby Okereke

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After a remarkable 2023 campaign, Okereke’s production has tailed off a bit over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old recorded 149 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks for the New York Giants a couple of years ago before missing five games due to injury in 2024.

He rebounded with 143 tackles and a couple of interceptions in 2025, but many evaluators did not view his performance as one of great impact for the Giants. Okereke’s failure to measure up, along with his high-priced contract, ultimately led to his release this offseason. He should be available for a cheaper cost on the open market, and the Bills should consider bringing him in, considering they may lose two veteran LBs—Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson—in free agency.

G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bills drafted Wyatt Teller during Brandon Beane’s first season as general manager in 2018. But Buffalo quickly cut bait on him before the now-eight-year veteran moved to Cleveland, where he enjoyed a fruitful seven-year career with the Browns.

The 31-year-old’s run in Cleveland ended somewhat abruptly, with a calf injury leading to his placement on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Bills lost former starting left guard David Edwards, who agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, leaving a gaping hole along the Bills’ starting offensive line, which they could fill with Teller, who should be a reasonably priced free agent.

WR Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This list could not be completed without the inclusion of a wide receiver, a position that Bills fans have obsessed over due to underperformance from key players over the past several seasons. Jennings is nearly 29 years old and is coming off a solid season with the San Francisco 49ers during which he recorded nine touchdown receptions.

San Francisco just signed free-agent WR Mike Evans, which could indicate they are ready to move on from Jennings.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound target would provide the Bills with a formidable outside target to help replace the services of Keon Coleman, who has failed to produce adequately throughout his first two seasons in the NFL. Buffalo also traded for DJ Moore, but it appears as if the Bills will want to move him around the formation. The Bills may use more three-wide receiver sets in 2026, and Jennings, Moore and Khalil Shakir would be a phenomenal top three.

The sticking point here is the cost, as Jennings is expected to get paid handsomely on the open market and the Bills are in a tenuous salary-cap position.