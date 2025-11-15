Bills Central

Is snow game expected for Buffalo Bills' Week 11 matchup vs. Buccaneers?

Weather is expected to play a role in Buffalo's upcoming meeting with their non-conference foe, but will snow be a significant factor?

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

For the first time this season, the weather could play a significant factor during a Buffalo Bills home game.

The forecast is questionable at best for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup between the host Bills and visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as wintry effects are starting to infiltrate the northeast, with snow having already arrived before Thanksgiving.

Buffalo Bills snow
A couple of fans sit amidst the snow covered seats before tonight’s Bills home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And this weekend at Highmark Stadium, we may see a bit more frozen precipitation, much to the chagrin of many who expect to be in attendance for the Bills' latest regular-season tilt.

The question is, will this be a classic snow game?

That seems unlikely.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) remains down after a hard hit from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there are snow showers in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, nothing significant is expected to fall during the fans’ game-day activities.

Instead, Sunday's forecast calls for it to be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s in Orchard Park, with a few flurries possibly beginning in the early afternoon. High winds in the 20-25 mph range are also anticipated. 

At this point, the gustiness will likely be the primary concern for both fans and players alike on Sunday. With that said, this is Western New York after all, where one can never be quite sure as to what weather is going to show up on a given day or hour.

Hunker down, Bills fans. You could be in for a turbulent game day weather-wise.

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.