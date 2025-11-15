Is snow game expected for Buffalo Bills' Week 11 matchup vs. Buccaneers?
For the first time this season, the weather could play a significant factor during a Buffalo Bills home game.
The forecast is questionable at best for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup between the host Bills and visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as wintry effects are starting to infiltrate the northeast, with snow having already arrived before Thanksgiving.
And this weekend at Highmark Stadium, we may see a bit more frozen precipitation, much to the chagrin of many who expect to be in attendance for the Bills' latest regular-season tilt.
The question is, will this be a classic snow game?
That seems unlikely.
While there are snow showers in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, nothing significant is expected to fall during the fans’ game-day activities.
Instead, Sunday's forecast calls for it to be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s in Orchard Park, with a few flurries possibly beginning in the early afternoon. High winds in the 20-25 mph range are also anticipated.
At this point, the gustiness will likely be the primary concern for both fans and players alike on Sunday. With that said, this is Western New York after all, where one can never be quite sure as to what weather is going to show up on a given day or hour.
Hunker down, Bills fans. You could be in for a turbulent game day weather-wise.
