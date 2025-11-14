Bills predicted to bounce back big vs. Buccaneers in Week 11 by NFL analysts
Bills Mafia is generally a grumpy bunch these days. Their team's promising 4-0 start is a distant memory. The pesky New England Patriots suddenly forgot how to lose. And on Sunday the dreaded all-white throwback uniforms will be on display at Highmark Stadium.
But if the most loyal and rabid fanbase in the NFL needs a little pick-me-up, the wise guys — and computers — who predict games for a living are all over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On USA Today's six-man panel of prognosticators, five are picking the Bills to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
An AI model also sides with the Bills, predicting a three-point win.
Coming off last week's ugly loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, the Bills are favored by 5.5 points. During his career, quarterback Josh Allen has usually been good after losses. He's never, in fact, lost three games in a row.
USA Today believes this time he won't lose two in a row and that the Bills will improve to 7-3 to stay in the mix for a Wild Card berth and within shouting distance of the surprising Pats. A look at USA Today's picks:
Jon Hoefling: Buffalo Bills
The Bills won't let their loss to Miami slide. They're going to take it out on some poor, helpless pirates from Florida.
Tyler Dragon: Buffalo Bills
One of the best games of the week. Both teams are coming of a loss. Buffalo's loss was perplexing, but I expect them to bounce back at home.
Christopher Bumbaca: Buffalo Bills
Big spread off a bad loss feels like another moment to fade the Bills. But not this time. Tampa Bay has more issues than we thought.
Lorenzo Reyes: Buffalo Bills
I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for the Bills, who may have fallen into a trap game in Miami. The Bucs are still injured, and the weather in Western New York looks like it will be cold, wet and windy.
Jordan Mendoza: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is going to be a fun one with both offenses putting on a show. Buffalo is getting too many points to trust it can make this a comfortable win.
Blake Schuster: Buffalo Bills
I know Bucky Irving won't solve every problem in Tampa right now, but I can't stop thinking about how much he adds to that offense. The Bucs need him back.
