Josh Allen can match future HOFer's historic mark in Bills' Week 17 matchup vs Eagles

It seems like every week, Josh Allen has a chance to make NFL history.

Well, fire up the old typewriter as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback once again has a chance to etch his name into the history books on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rarified air

If Allen records three touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 17, he would increase his season touchdown total to 40, which would make it the sixth season he has reached that mark. That would place him in a tie with Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Aaron Rodgers for the most career seasons with 40-plus touchdowns, per Buffalo Bills PR.

Rodgers accomplished the feat during the 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2021 campaigns, while Allen has reached the mark in each of the past five seasons. This season, Allen has recorded 25 touchdowns passing and 12 touchdowns rushing through the first 16 weeks.

Winning percentage in home stadium (2020-25):



1. Buffalo - .851

2. Green Bay - .750

3. Kansas City - .740

4. Philadelphia - .656

5. Miami - .653



— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 26, 2025

Allen’s high-water mark was set during the 2020 campaign, when he totaled 45 TDs. He followed that up with 42, 42, 44 and 40 scores the next four years. He is currently on pace to score 41 TDs this season.

Expected to play

Allen went from a non-participant to a limited participant during the course of the practice week but is expected to be uninhibited on Sunday against the Eagles. He sustained a foot injury before halftime of this past week’s win over the Cleveland Browns and underwent X-rays at halftime. But he was back on the field after halftime, and on Friday, Sean McDermott said the Bills quarterback’s soreness had subsided, meaning he was good to go for this weekend's contest.

That means that, once again, Allen will have an opportunity to place his name among the greats when Buffalo takes on Philadelphia at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

