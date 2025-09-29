Josh Allen earns solid marks for taking over when Bills needed him most
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Buffalo Bills improved to 4-0 this weekend by knocking off the New Orleans Saints at home.
Buffalo struggled to bring down the ball carrier, allowing New Orleans to rack up 189 yards on the ground and churn out multiple long drives. That kept the Bills’ offense out of rhythm, and the score close. That is, until Josh Allen took over.
In the fourth quarter, Allen put the game away with a huge run followed by a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. That drive reminded everyone that he can be Superman whenever needed, and led to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski giving Allen a B+ on his weekly NFL quarterback report card.
“Last week, this space pointed out that Josh Allen didn't need to be Superman or make the type of plays everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the NFL's reigning MVP, and the Bills still won,” Sobleski wrote.
“During Sunday's meeting with the Saints, Allen took over when a lesser opponent was a little bit too close late in the contest, with a 27-yard rough-and-tumble scramble on a 3rd-and-5 situation followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid.”
Allen finished the game with 209 yards passing, 45 yards rushing, and three touchdowns.
It was just enough to keep the Bills on track as they prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
