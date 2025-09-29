4 player performances that keyed undefeated Bills' win over Saints
It wasn't all pretty for the Buffalo Bills against the New Orleans Saints, but the Bills got it done in the end with another double-digit win.
The Bills averaged 6.2 yards per play, yet early in the fourth, they were up by only two points.
Similarly to last week, the Bills pulled away late in the game and secured their fourth win in a row, defeating the Saints 31-19. Who stood out against the Saints? Which players impressed the most? Let's answer those questions now.
Efficient Josh Allen's three-TD day
It's easy to say Josh Allen was impressive, but with only 22 pass attempts, he threw for over 200 yards and had three total touchdowns. He also had a few timely and impactful runs, resulting in 45 yards and a touchdown.
Allen's rushing touchdown extended his Bills record to 67. Allen has 10 touchdowns on the season, on pace for his sixth consecutive season with 40-plus scores.
Cole Bishop’s INT turns tide
Safety Cole Bishop was the point of many conversations, and very few were positive. This was only his eighth career start, but he's starting to look more comfortable on the field.
Bishop accounted for the play of the game when he picked off Chris Olave's pass attempt inside the red zone. The Saints were down 14-10 towards the end of the first half and had a chance to get within a point or possibly take the lead at the half. Bishop finished the game with five tackles, the pick, and a pass defensed.
James Cook cookin' with gas
James Cook had another stellar outing, rushing for 117 yards, and set a Bills record with his eight consecutive games scoring a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 18 yards.
His 117 yards moved him ahead of Antowain Smith for 13th on the Bills' career rushing list, and within 17 yards of Cookie Gilchrist for 12th.
Disruptive Terrel Bernard delivers
The stat line doesn't jump off the page for Terrel Bernard with six tackles and a quarterback hit, but he had a handful of timely blitzes that forced Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler into hurried throws and scrambles. He was solid in run defense as well and seemed to be all over the field.
