Starter David Edwards gets 'chills' as Bills chase franchise record home win streak
The Buffalo Bills have won 12 consecutive regular season home games at Highmark Stadium — three victories shy of the franchise record set in 1991.
"We take a lot of pride in defending our dirt. There's no other way to really say it," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott with a September 28 home game against the New Orleans Saints up next. "These guys put a lot of time and blood, sweat and tears into their jobs everyday. Their families sacrifice. Playing well at home is a big part of that."
Starting left guard David Edwards is one of those "guys," and he correlates the Bills' home-field advantage with the immense fan support that consistently shows up in Orchard Park.
"I think Bills Mafia is to credit with that. It's such a weapon to play at home and to have an entire stadium, city behind you when you do it. The credit's got to go to the fans. They make it really tough to play here," said Edwards, who has played in all-but-one game (2024 finale) since signing with the Bills prior to the 2023 season.
Edwards, who played collegiately for Wisconsin before starting for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, marvels at the pregame Highmark Stadium ritual that sets the tone. The specific moment that provides inspiration is when the Legend of the Game quotes Marv Levy on the public address system.
"Every team's stadium has their own start-of-the-game thing. Every time I watch someone do the ' Where else would you rather be?' it gives me the chills. I don't know what it is. I think it's the coolest tradition in football," said Edwards.
McDermott, who is in his ninth season at the helm, has seen enough to know what to expect from the Bills' faithful.
"Our fans create an environment. That 12th man is real," said McDermott. "We'll need them again this week. This offense we're gonna play runs a lot of no huddle."
Somewhat unbelievably, the Saints are 4-1 all-time against the Bills in Orchard Park. This time, however, New Orleans visits as a heavy underdog with young quarterback Spencer Rattler likely to be rattled by the rabid crowd.
Buffalo's last regular season home loss was Ken Dorsey's last game as offensive coordinator — a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in November 2023. The Bills' need three more victories to tie the franchise record.
