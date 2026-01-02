Josh Allen, four defensive starters miss second straight Bills' practice in Week 18
The Buffalo Bills' updated injury report did little to answer any questions about which players will suit up to face the New York Jets in the Highmark Stadium finale on January 4.
Nursing a right foot injury that he reaggravated against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28, starting quarterback Josh Allen was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday in Orchard Park. Four defensive starters joined him on the sideline.
With a number of key players banged up, and the playoffs fewer than 10 days away, the Bills will likely take a unique approach to the last regular season game in their stadium's history.
While the Bills may choose to rest multiple veterans against the Jets, they still value winning the game for the franchise and the fans. Meanwhile, Allen has a consecutive starts streak that he intends to keep intact, but he also recognizes the importance of being available for the postseason.
"There is that thin line between you guys are already in the playoffs, don't want to do anything too crazy, try to get healthy. Come gameday, I'm going to ready, whether that's this week or next week. I just gotta prepare as if I'm ready to roll," said Allen on Wednesday afternoon.
Four defensive starters sit
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard were all sidelined for the second day in a row.
Bernard, who injured his calf last time out against the Eagles, is the only one of the four definitely unavailable for the Week 18 game.
Jones and Poyer were inactive last week against the Eagles, and the aging veterans would likely benefit from one more ready week heading into the playoffs.
The Bills seem to have Bosa on a maintenance plan of sorts. He missed one game after tweaking his hamstring on November 30, but has subsequently made three straight appearances.
Illness hits two more
Fullback Reggie Gilliam returned to practice on Thursday after a Wednesday absence due to illness.
While Gilliam came back, two more Bills' players were affected by illness. Defensive end AJ Epenesa missed practice and cornerback Tre'Davious White was limited on Thursday.
Limited again
Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who missed the December 28 game, has been managing a knee injury that dates back to training camp. He has practiced on a limited basis since last Friday.
Tight end Dawson Knox is on the injury report with a knee for the second week in a row. He's been limited at practice after playing 48 offensive snaps against the Eagles.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 18)
THURSDAY
QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
RB James Cook (vet rest) — DNP
DE AJ Epenesa (illness) — DNP
OT Tylan Grable (personal) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (illness) — Limited
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — Full
K Matt Prater (quad) — Full
WEDNESDAY
QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited
K Matt Prater (quad) — Full
*Bills held a walkthrough on Wednesday, meaning player participation is an estimation
