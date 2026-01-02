Josh Allen, four defensive starters miss second straight Bills' practice in Week 18

The Buffalo Bills' updated injury report did little to answer any questions about which players will suit up to face the New York Jets in the Highmark Stadium finale on January 4.

Nursing a right foot injury that he reaggravated against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28, starting quarterback Josh Allen was a non-participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday in Orchard Park. Four defensive starters joined him on the sideline.

With a number of key players banged up, and the playoffs fewer than 10 days away, the Bills will likely take a unique approach to the last regular season game in their stadium's history.

While the Bills may choose to rest multiple veterans against the Jets, they still value winning the game for the franchise and the fans. Meanwhile, Allen has a consecutive starts streak that he intends to keep intact, but he also recognizes the importance of being available for the postseason.

RELATED: Injured Josh Allen working to 'make sure I'm ready to go' as Bills' Week 18 plan TBD

"There is that thin line between you guys are already in the playoffs, don't want to do anything too crazy, try to get healthy. Come gameday, I'm going to ready, whether that's this week or next week. I just gotta prepare as if I'm ready to roll," said Allen on Wednesday afternoon.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball near the goal line against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Four defensive starters sit

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard were all sidelined for the second day in a row.

Bernard, who injured his calf last time out against the Eagles, is the only one of the four definitely unavailable for the Week 18 game.

MORE: Matt Prater details how Bills are unlike any other team from his 19-year career

Jones and Poyer were inactive last week against the Eagles, and the aging veterans would likely benefit from one more ready week heading into the playoffs.

The Bills seem to have Bosa on a maintenance plan of sorts. He missed one game after tweaking his hamstring on November 30, but has subsequently made three straight appearances.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Illness hits two more

Fullback Reggie Gilliam returned to practice on Thursday after a Wednesday absence due to illness.

While Gilliam came back, two more Bills' players were affected by illness. Defensive end AJ Epenesa missed practice and cornerback Tre'Davious White was limited on Thursday.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) reacts after a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Limited again

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who missed the December 28 game, has been managing a knee injury that dates back to training camp. He has practiced on a limited basis since last Friday.

RELATED: Bills' kicking situation finally takes turn in right direction on New Year's Eve

Tight end Dawson Knox is on the injury report with a knee for the second week in a row. He's been limited at practice after playing 48 offensive snaps against the Eagles.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) looks for a flag after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) breaks up a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 18)

THURSDAY

QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



RB James Cook (vet rest) — DNP



DE AJ Epenesa (illness) — DNP



OT Tylan Grable (personal) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited



CB Tre'Davious White (illness) — Limited



FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — Full



K Matt Prater (quad) — Full

WEDNESDAY

QB Josh Allen (foot) — DNP



LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP



S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited



TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited



DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited



DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — Limited



K Matt Prater (quad) — Full



*Bills held a walkthrough on Wednesday, meaning player participation is an estimation

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —