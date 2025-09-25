Josh Allen has message for Bills fans concerned about lack of downfield passing plays
One thing that has been missing from the Buffalo Bills' offense this season is big plays in the passing game.
According to Next Gen Stats, quarterback Josh Allen is averaging five air yards per completion, which ranks tied for 21st in the NFL among quarterbacks through three weeks.
When asked about Bills' fans' concern over the lack of downfield pass plays so far this season, Allen said it's simply a matter of what defenses are giving him.
He also rightly points that, despite the lack of downfield passes, the Bills are still winning football games and that's all that matters.
“I just want to win football games," he said. "People are mad that we aren't pushing the ball downfield and it's just like, we're winning football games and we're doing what's asked of us, we're taking what's there for us."
"We're just trying to win football games, whatever that may be" Allen added. "Sometimes it's not going to be that easy, it's not gonna be, 'hey, we need to check it,' sometimes we're going to have to take some chances down the field.
"When those opportunities come up, we're going to have to make them, but until then we're just going to keep doing what we're doing."
Allen also mentioned "split safety coverages" as another reason why it has been a bit difficult to push the ball downfield. Trying to force the football into that type of coverage typically won't come with a positive result.
One thing that has helped offset the lack of downfield shots is Bills pass-catchers gaining yards after the catch.
Elijah Moore (12.0), Tyrell Shavers (8.0) and Khalil Shakir (6.8) all rank in the top 15 in yards after the catch per reception among receivers, and Dawson Knox (8.3) and Dalton Kincaid (6.2) both rank inside the top 15 among tight ends.
Maybe this becomes an issue at some point down the line, but right now it isn't negatively impacting Buffalo's offense. The Bills rank fourth in points per game (34.0) and fifth in passing yards (257.0).
Allen just needs to continue taking what the defense gives him since it is clearly working.
