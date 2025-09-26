Josh Allen admonishes Bills' rookie, explains what makes good celebratory spike
Buffalo Bills' fifth-round rookie tight end Jackson Hawes has done a lot right over his first three NFL games, but there's one area where he needs some serious improvement.
First, in terms of blocking, the 6-foot-4 Hawes has been exceptional as advertised.
"He fires me up. He is, without a doubt, the best blocking tight end I've ever seen. His ability to win one-on-one blocks, on the edge, in combination on outside zone, backside of zone plays, is truly the best I've ever seen," said left guard David Edwards, who was a starter for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.
Hawes has also shown the ability to contribute as a pass-catcher, although his first career touchdown reception exposed a glaring weakness.
After pulling in a five-yard shovel pass from Josh Allen for a first-half touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Hawes attempted his first celebratory spoke as a Bill, and it literally fell flat. Fortunately for the rookie, wide receiver Keon Coleman grabbed the newly-minted souvenir football amidst the commotion in the end zone.
“It was a terrible spike, first of all," said Allen.
As the quickest NFL player ever to account for more than 300 career touchdowns, including the playoffs, Allen is highly-seasoned in the area of end zone celebrations.
"We judge our spikes in our offensive room, and the way that it's judged, if it leaves the screen on the top, it's a great spike," said Allen. "I don't think his got a foot off the ground and just kind of rolled forward."
Considering his work ethic, Hawes will likely have a few more opportunities to redeem himself before season's end.
"He works his tail off," said Edwards. "He really cares. He's a great teammate. He's gonna play forever if he continues blocking people like this."
Through three games, Hawes has played 77 offensive snaps. The rookie has made one reception in every outing.
